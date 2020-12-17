Samsung is delivering the perfect Christmas gift to Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Curiously enough, the US carrier appears to have beaten every other mobile network operator worldwide to the Android 11 punch as far as the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra are concerned, although Samsung's "international" updates seem to be finally underway as well. For the time being, SamMobile can only confirm the start of the OTA One UI 3.0 delivery for the Note 20 duo in Slovakia, but many other European and Asian countries are naturally bound to follow suit very soon.
We're talking a matter of days or even hours in certain markets, so it's safe to assume the vast majority of users around the world will be allowed to leave Android 10 behind by Christmas. Hopefully, that's going to include Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G owners on Verizon and T-Mobile too, and hopefully, the "Un-carrier" will not run into the same kind of mysterious trouble that recently led to a Galaxy S20-series update halt.
While the exact size of your Android 11-based One UI 3 upgrade obviously depends on your specific region and carrier, you should definitely leave more than 2 gigs of storage space free before trying to download and install all those performance improvements, fresh security patches, and many other UI tweaks and add-ons no matter where you purchased your newest phone.