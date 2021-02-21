Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 21, 2021, 11:40 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount
Believe it or not, we have reached the point where a high-end smartphone that starts at $1,200 actually feels reasonably priced. Samsung's hot new Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is indeed $100 cheaper than last fall's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (at their retail prices), as well as just $100 costlier than Apple's entry-level iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Even better, the S21 Ultra recently received a cool $200 discount, but while that unlocked nationwide deal is no longer available, you can currently purchase the 5G-capable Note 20 Ultra at a whopping 500 bucks less than usual... if you hurry.

That's right, the S Pen-wielding giant is on sale today only for $799.99 instead of its $1,299.99 list price in brand-new condition with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included. If this promotion sounds familiar, you might remember a very similar one offered by the same exact e-tailer just last month.

Woot is now charging $50 less than back then, which means the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is officially available at its lowest price ever. We're talking the same price you can typically find the "regular" Galaxy S21 5G at, and obviously, there's no question which of the two devices you should choose if you have $800 to spend on a new Android handset right now.

Granted, the S21 is newer than the Note 20 Ultra, consequently using a newer and faster Snapdragon 888 processor, but otherwise, the little guy has nothing on the 2020-released 6.9-incher. Ironically, Amazon, which just so happens to own Woot, currently charges $200 more for a non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 5G model with a 6.7-inch 60Hz screen in tow, as well as a plastic back, no microSD support, and a 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera setup.

The Note 20 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with a 108MP primary shooter slapped on its back, a super-premium stainless steel frame, and above all, a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology. Pretty decent spec sheet for eight Benjamins in an eye-catching Mystic Bronze hue, eh?

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.3

User Score:

9.8
$1050off $250 Special Samsung $1265off $465 Special Samsung 38%off $800 Special Woot
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Google Fi launches new promotion aimed at new customers
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone XS enters bargain territory in limited-time new deal
Popular stories
Here's how you can get Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo for only $300
Popular stories
Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount
Popular stories
Don't miss this great Sennheiser deal - snatch a pair of headphones or earbuds at half price
Popular stories
Bargain hunters should check out this huge new Apple Watch sale

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 is still reportedly in the works, now tipped for a fall release

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless