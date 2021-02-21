Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's right, the S Pen-wielding giant is on sale today only for $799.99 instead of its $1,299.99 list price in brand-new condition with a 1-year manufacturer warranty included. If this promotion sounds familiar, you might remember a very similar one offered by the same exact e-tailer just last month.
Granted, the S21 is newer than the Note 20 Ultra, consequently using a newer and faster Snapdragon 888 processor, but otherwise, the little guy has nothing on the 2020-released 6.9-incher. Ironically, Amazon, which just so happens to own Woot, currently charges $200 more for a non-Ultra Galaxy Note 20 5G model with a 6.7-inch 60Hz screen in tow, as well as a plastic back, no microSD support, and a 12 + 64 + 12MP triple rear-facing camera setup.
The Note 20 Ultra, meanwhile, comes with a 108MP primary shooter slapped on its back, a super-premium stainless steel frame, and above all, a stunning Dynamic AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate technology. Pretty decent spec sheet for eight Benjamins in an eye-catching Mystic Bronze hue, eh?