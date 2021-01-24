Incredible new deal slashes $450 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While that's $100 lower than the starting price of 2020's Note 20 Ultra 5G , the 6.9-inch Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse comes with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard, not to mention a 25W charger at no extra charge.





Even better, the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hasn't commanded $1,300 at many US retailers in a long time, and if you hurry, you can bring that MSRP all the way down to $849.99. You don't have to settle for a refurbished or pre-owned unit, mind you, or commit to a specific wireless service provider in any way to score that absolutely massive $450 discount.





On top of everything, Woot can even hook you up with a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung ... as long as you pull the trigger right now and don't have a problem buying a Mystic Bronze flavor of this blazing fast, extremely eye-catching, and incredibly feature-packed phone.





Compared to the significantly costlier Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the slightly older Note 20 Ultra obviously comes packing a humbler chipset, paired however with the exact same 12 gigs of RAM. You also get an identical 128 gigs of internal storage space (in an entry-level configuration), as well as very similar (read similarly impressive) Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.





Granted, the S21 Ultra does have a larger battery and more versatile rear-facing camera system going for it, but at 850 bucks, it's pretty difficult to argue with the appeal of the 4,500mAh cell under the hood of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G or the 108 + 12 + 12MP shooters slapped on its gorgeous glass back.





By the way, we should probably also compare the deeply discounted Note 20 Ultra with the "regular" Galaxy S21 5G, which is only $50 cheaper while sporting a considerably smaller and lower-res 6.2 -inch screen alongside a plastic back, vastly inferior rear camera arrangement, and lower memory count. Now that choice feels like a total no-brainer!



