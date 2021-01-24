Incredible new deal slashes $450 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're an Android power user interested in picking up Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S-series giant (without trading anything in or jumping through an assortment of other hoops), you might not find it very easy (or wise) to part ways with at least $1,200 of your hard-earned money.
While that's $100 lower than the starting price of 2020's Note 20 Ultra 5G, the 6.9-inch Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse comes with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard, not to mention a 25W charger at no extra charge.
On top of everything, Woot can even hook you up with a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung... as long as you pull the trigger right now and don't have a problem buying a Mystic Bronze flavor of this blazing fast, extremely eye-catching, and incredibly feature-packed phone.
Granted, the S21 Ultra does have a larger battery and more versatile rear-facing camera system going for it, but at 850 bucks, it's pretty difficult to argue with the appeal of the 4,500mAh cell under the hood of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G or the 108 + 12 + 12MP shooters slapped on its gorgeous glass back.
By the way, we should probably also compare the deeply discounted Note 20 Ultra with the "regular" Galaxy S21 5G, which is only $50 cheaper while sporting a considerably smaller and lower-res 6.2-inch screen alongside a plastic back, vastly inferior rear camera arrangement, and lower memory count. Now that choice feels like a total no-brainer!