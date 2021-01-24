Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Incredible new deal slashes $450 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 24, 2021, 3:05 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredible new deal slashes $450 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
If you're an Android power user interested in picking up Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy S-series giant (without trading anything in or jumping through an assortment of other hoops), you might not find it very easy (or wise) to part ways with at least $1,200 of your hard-earned money.

While that's $100 lower than the starting price of 2020's Note 20 Ultra 5G, the 6.9-inch Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse comes with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen as standard, not to mention a 25W charger at no extra charge.

Even better, the unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hasn't commanded $1,300 at many US retailers in a long time, and if you hurry, you can bring that MSRP all the way down to $849.99. You don't have to settle for a refurbished or pre-owned unit, mind you, or commit to a specific wireless service provider in any way to score that absolutely massive $450 discount.

On top of everything, Woot can even hook you up with a full 1-year warranty provided by none other than Samsung... as long as you pull the trigger right now and don't have a problem buying a Mystic Bronze flavor of this blazing fast, extremely eye-catching, and incredibly feature-packed phone.

Compared to the significantly costlier Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, the slightly older Note 20 Ultra obviously comes packing a humbler chipset, paired however with the exact same 12 gigs of RAM. You also get an identical 128 gigs of internal storage space (in an entry-level configuration), as well as very similar (read similarly impressive) Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Granted, the S21 Ultra does have a larger battery and more versatile rear-facing camera system going for it, but at 850 bucks, it's pretty difficult to argue with the appeal of the 4,500mAh cell under the hood of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G or the 108 + 12 + 12MP shooters slapped on its gorgeous glass back.

By the way, we should probably also compare the deeply discounted Note 20 Ultra with the "regular" Galaxy S21 5G, which is only $50 cheaper while sporting a considerably smaller and lower-res 6.2-inch screen alongside a plastic back, vastly inferior rear camera arrangement, and lower memory count. Now that choice feels like a total no-brainer!

Related phones

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.3
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 8 Reviews
35%off $850 Special Woot $1300 Special AT&T $1300 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.9 inches 3088 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 44minSamsung's noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live are back on sale at their lowest ever price
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 44minIncredible new deal slashes $450 off Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 43minThe affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G is even cheaper than usual for a limited time
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 43minVerizon's gorgeous LG Velvet 5G UW is on sale at a phenomenal price
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 43minIf you hurry, the Motorola One 5G UW can be yours for free (no trade-in required)
Popular stories
This unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL deal is pretty much unmissable

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
DuckDuckGo handles over 102.2 million search requests in one day for a new company record
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Samsung confirms more of its upcoming smartphones will ship without chargers, earphones
Popular stories
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week
Popular stories
Samsung files to trademark name for its cool new Galaxy Note 21 feature

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless