Samsung opens Galaxy Note 20 5G series reservations, hinting at pre-order date





Reservations are not the same thing as pre-orders, mind you, but there are two big advantages to securing your place in front of the line by August 4. First and most obviously, you can make sure you'll be one of the world's first people to order Samsung's next big thing when it actually becomes available, which in turn should guarantee early delivery of your preferred Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra 5G variant.













Secondly and perhaps more importantly, each reservation comes with an instant $50 credit, although you probably won't technically be able to use that towards your Note 20 series purchase. That's because Samsung is advertising this offer as good exclusively for "eligible devices and accessories", separately highlighting that you'll only be free to "accessorize your Galaxy or add a smartwatch" using the $50 coupon.





Said digital coupon will most likely be issued to your e-mail address after you actually get your Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra 5G pre-order in, although the promotion's full details and redemption instructions are not out yet. Kicked off yesterday, July 22, this special reservation period is set to end on August 4, which probably means pre-orders will open shortly after the August 5 announcement event scheduled to start at 10 AM EDT/7 AM PDT.









It's not entirely clear if the instant $50 credit offer will be extended to the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in addition to the two thoroughly leaked members of the Galaxy Note 20 family, but if the foldable device ends up going on pre-order shortly after its formal announcement, we don't see why that wouldn't be the case.





Of course, an August 5 Z Fold 2 pre-order start is far from guaranteed, with multiple recent reports claiming that Samsung's upgraded foldable smartphones could arrive late and in limited numbers in stores around the world.