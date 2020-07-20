The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time

A Galaxy Note-like camera bump on the back

Originally published on Weibo and later shared by Ishan Agarwal on Twitter, the render in question reveals that Samsung has decided to unify the design language of the Galaxy Note series and Galaxy Z Fold range by adopting seemingly identical camera modules on the rear of both.





Due to the angle at which the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is folded in the press render, only two cameras can be seen sitting inside the large bump. However, recent reports suggest the smartphone has been fitted with a total of three sensors.





These include a 12-megapixel primary camera that is coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 64-megapixel telephoto snapper that supports 3x hybrid zoom thanks to digital cropping.





It's understood that all of these cameras have been borrowed from the Galaxy S20 . Whether Samsung has also fitted the foldable with a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor like the Galaxy S20+ remains to be seen, though.

The external display is much, much bigger





As reported previously, the external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is much bigger than the panel found on the original device. In fact, it has grown from 4.3-inches to 6.23-inches thanks to a new aspect ratio designed to reduce bezels as much as possible.





That dramatic change, along with the introduction of a new punch hole for the 10-megapixel front-facing camera, is corroborated by the aforementioned press render. The external display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 should, therefore, be much more useful.





The South Korean company is believed to have made some changes to the larger internal display too. Namely, it has reportedly seen an increase in size from 7.3-inches to 7.7-inches and ditched the corner notch in favor of more subtle punch-hole tech that's used for the second 10-megapixel selfie shooter.





The former can't be corroborated by simply looking at the press renders, yet there appear to be no signs of a raised corner notch on the screen, so the presence of a punch hole seems highly likely.





One other report that's backed up by the press render is the lack of S Pen support.

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3 leaked too





Published alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 2 press render were images of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Watch 3. These products are expected to make their debut at Unpacked on August 5th as well and, like the foldable, will be made available to purchase in a new Mystic Bronze color.





Pre-orders for the entire lineup are expected to commence soon after the event, but the products won't all launch at the same time. The Galaxy Note 20 series should start shipping on Friday, August 21, while those hoping to get their hands on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 may have to wait until Sunday, September 20.