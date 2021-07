Cool new Galaxy Note 20 5G deal bundles the phone with a free Galaxy Watch 3

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unsurprisingly, the world's largest handset manufacturer was fairly quick to reduce the arguably excessive price point of the plastic-made flagship last fall (and winter, and spring), but for some reason, we haven't seen any truly great deals offered by Samsung or major third-party US retailers in a little while now.





That changes today with a sweet bundle promotion combining the 5G-enabled non-Ultra Note 20 with a complimentary Galaxy Watch 3 sans strings attached. All you have to do is add the Snapdragon 865-powered phone to your samsung.com/us cart in your choice of three colors (at least at the time of this writing), and a 45mm Mystic Silver smartwatch with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity from last year will be automatically thrown in.





While you still need to cough up a whopping $999.99 to get a Galaxy Note 20 5G with only 128 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot), that Galaxy Watch 3 variant you'll score at no extra charge normally costs $429 by itself.









In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G , which happens to be both significantly pricier and, well, better than its little brother, is on sale too, fetching $1,285 with a 41mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 3 included, meaning the smartwatch can essentially be yours for a measly 85 bucks.





Although the Galaxy Note 20 was not exactly the worst reviewed smartphone of 2020, earning decent praise for its high-quality AMOLED screen, productivity tools, and great overall camera performance, it's safe to say that the S Pen-wielding 6.7-incher hasn't been Samsung's most inspired launch in the last few years either.