Samsung

Cool new Galaxy Note 20 5G deal bundles the phone with a free Galaxy Watch 3

Adrian Diaconescu
Cool new Galaxy Note 20 5G deal bundles the phone with a free Galaxy Watch 3
Although the Galaxy Note 20 was not exactly the worst reviewed smartphone of 2020, earning decent praise for its high-quality AMOLED screen, productivity tools, and great overall camera performance, it's safe to say that the S Pen-wielding 6.7-incher hasn't been Samsung's most inspired launch in the last few years either.

Unsurprisingly, the world's largest handset manufacturer was fairly quick to reduce the arguably excessive price point of the plastic-made flagship last fall (and winter, and spring), but for some reason, we haven't seen any truly great deals offered by Samsung or major third-party US retailers in a little while now.

That changes today with a sweet bundle promotion combining the 5G-enabled non-Ultra Note 20 with a complimentary Galaxy Watch 3 sans strings attached. All you have to do is add the Snapdragon 865-powered phone to your samsung.com/us cart in your choice of three colors (at least at the time of this writing), and a 45mm Mystic Silver smartwatch with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity from last year will be automatically thrown in.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

5G, 128GB, Various Colors, Free 45mm Galaxy Watch 3

Gift
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

5G, 128GB, Various Colors, Free 41mm Galaxy Watch 3

Gift
$1284 99
Buy at Samsung

While you still need to cough up a whopping $999.99 to get a Galaxy Note 20 5G with only 128 gigs of internal storage space (and no microSD card slot), that Galaxy Watch 3 variant you'll score at no extra charge normally costs $429 by itself.

Granted, the appeal of the latest last ever Tizen-running intelligent timepiece has dwindled since Samsung and Google joined forces on a huge Wear OS redesign for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. But this is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, and although said sum of money has been marked down a number of times in recent months, nothing beats such a cool gift.

In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which happens to be both significantly pricier and, well, better than its little brother, is on sale too, fetching $1,285 with a 41mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 3 included, meaning the smartwatch can essentially be yours for a measly 85 bucks.

