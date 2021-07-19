Cool new Galaxy Note 20 5G deal bundles the phone with a free Galaxy Watch 3

Cool new Galaxy Note 20 5G deal bundles the phone with a free Galaxy Watch 30
That changes today with a sweet bundle promotion combining the 5G-enabled non-Ultra Note 20 with a complimentary Galaxy Watch 3 sans strings attached. All you have to do is add the Snapdragon 865-powered phone to your samsung.com/us cart in your choice of three colors (at least at the time of this writing), and a 45mm Mystic Silver smartwatch with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity from last year will be automatically thrown in.
Granted, the appeal of the latest last ever Tizen-running intelligent timepiece has dwindled since Samsung and Google joined forces on a huge Wear OS redesign for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. But this is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy right now, and although said sum of money has been marked down a number of times in recent months, nothing beats such a cool gift.
In case you're wondering, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which happens to be both significantly pricier and, well, better than its little brother, is on sale too, fetching $1,285 with a 41mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 3 included, meaning the smartwatch can essentially be yours for a measly 85 bucks.