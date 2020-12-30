Samsung hasn't forgotten about 2019's Galaxy Note 10 family
That's an incredibly lengthy list of Android handsets to be originally released running OS version 10 and allowed to move one step forward within just a few months of Google's stable Android 11 rollout for its in-house Pixel devices.
Of course, it's still far too early for every single owner of every single phone on that list in every single global market to be able to leave Android 10 behind. Case in point, the Galaxy Note 10 trio is merely receiving the hot new software update in Germany at the time of this writing, although if history is any indication, it shouldn't take Samsung long to expand the undoubtedly massive over-the-air goodie pack around the world.
Basically, if you were jealous of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users, you can consider this your own belated Christmas gift to help you end an unusually challenging year on a decidedly high note. Don't forget to free up a lot of internal storage space before attempting an OTA download of this absolutely huge collection of performance enhancements, UI revisions, and security patches.
Also, you can probably expect Samsung to bring the main Galaxy S10 trio up to date very soon as well. Maybe even by the end of 2020.