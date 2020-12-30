Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung hasn't forgotten about 2019's Galaxy Note 10 family

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 30, 2020, 2:08 AM
Samsung hasn't forgotten about 2019's Galaxy Note 10 family
While companies like Sony and Asus are still on their first official Android 11 update and one-time software support champion HMD Global hasn't even started delivering the latest OS build to a single Nokia-branded smartphone, Samsung is reportedly already spreading the One UI 3.0 love to its umpteenth devices.

We're talking about 2019's Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, which are following in the footsteps of the newer Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, S20 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and S10 Lite

That's an incredibly lengthy list of Android handsets to be originally released running OS version 10 and allowed to move one step forward within just a few months of Google's stable Android 11 rollout for its in-house Pixel devices.

Of course, it's still far too early for every single owner of every single phone on that list in every single global market to be able to leave Android 10 behind. Case in point, the Galaxy Note 10 trio is merely receiving the hot new software update in Germany at the time of this writing, although if history is any indication, it shouldn't take Samsung long to expand the undoubtedly massive over-the-air goodie pack around the world.

Basically, if you were jealous of Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra users, you can consider this your own belated Christmas gift to help you end an unusually challenging year on a decidedly high note. Don't forget to free up a lot of internal storage space before attempting an OTA download of this absolutely huge collection of performance enhancements, UI revisions, and security patches. 

Also, you can probably expect Samsung to bring the main Galaxy S10 trio up to date very soon as well. Maybe even by the end of 2020.

