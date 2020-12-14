Sony's first Android 11 update is officially underway
Of course, unless something goes seriously wrong in Asia or Europe, we don't see any reason why Sony couldn't spread the love around the world by Christmas. After all, the company's Android skin is, well, pretty much nonexistent, which explains why the goodie pack currently rolling out over-the-air tips the scales at under 1GB.
In comparison, Samsung's Android 11-based One UI 3.0 updates for US carrier-specific Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra models, for instance, weigh in at well over 2 gigs a pop. By the way, the Xperia 1 II is not officially sold on any major US wireless service providers, further helping Sony keep its bloatware to a minimum.
That's not to say the OS promotion is minor or unimportant, mind you, with a whole slew of performance improvements, various tweaks to pre-installed apps and features, and November security patches heading your way relatively soon... depending on where you live.
Unfortunately, the phone remains prohibitively priced stateside, fetching $102 less than its absurd $1,200 MSRP at the time of this writing on Amazon. Fortunately, Sony plans to bring OTA Android 11 updates to the cheaper Xperia 5 II, Xperia 10 II, and even the OG Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 before long.