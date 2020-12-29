Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

Android Software updates Asus

The first Asus phone to get an Android 11 update might come as a surprise

by Adrian Diaconescu
Dec 29, 2020, 6:47 AM
Apart from Samsung, it's safe to say Android device manufacturers (that are not Google) have so far done a pretty terrible job of delivering the latest OS build to their greatest smartphones. For what it's worth, a number of companies are finally taking some (baby) steps in the right direction, with Asus, for instance, reportedly following Sony's suit as we speak to kick off its very first stable Android 11 update.

Interestingly, while the 2020-released Xperia 1 II flagship predictably got the ball rolling for Sony a couple of weeks ago, the first Asus handset to receive an official collection of new software treats is actually the ZenFone 6 rather than the ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro, or ROG Phone 3.

After making its commercial debut all the way back in May 2019, this somewhat unconventional flagship phone scored its first big over-the-air OS upgrade more than a year ago. As you might expect, Asus has started the OTA Android 11 delivery for the ZenFone 6 in its homeland of Taiwan, but if history is any indication, a global expansion could take place literally any day now.

Unsurprisingly, the Snapdragon 855 powerhouse is no longer available in the US, but if you were smart enough to buy this bad boy at its very reasonable price back in the day, you should be on the lookout for an Android 11 download and installation notification.

The 6.4-inch handset comes with up to 8 gigs of RAM on deck, as well as two more than decent rear-facing shooters and a motorized flip-up selfie camera making a nearly bezelless design possible. In addition to all your usual performance enhancements and security patches, the latest update is set to bring a number of ZenUI-specific improvements and revisions to the table, including an entirely new "interface design."

