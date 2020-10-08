Here's when your Nokia phone will receive Android 11
HMD Global is known for its fantastic software support and the company hopes to maintain that reputation now that Android 11 is available, as the official update roadmap for Nokia phones confirms.
Android 11 for Nokia phones: The Official Roadmap
Leading the way over the coming months will be the newly released and heavily marketed James Bond phone, also known as the Nokia 8.3 5G. It will receive Android 11 by December at the latest.
HMD Global will kick off the new year by updating five more smartphones. The Nokia 1.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 3.4, and Nokia 4.2 are all on track to run stock Android 11 by the end of the first quarter.
Depending on the speed of development, Android 11 may also be made available for the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 in the first quarter. Otherwise the update will be pushed out in Q2 2021.
The final smartphones on the roadmap are the entry-level Nokia 1 Plus and the high-end Nokia 9 PureView, which will also receive Android 11 in Q2 2021. The late development cycle for the Nokia flagship is certainly surprising and suggests it sold very poorly.