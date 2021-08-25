Notifications
Samsung's aging Galaxy Buds Pro are too cheap to ignore (today only)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's aging Galaxy Buds Pro are too cheap to ignore (today only)
In the two weeks since Samsung unveiled its latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, we've seen the slightly older and similarly impressive Galaxy Buds Pro marked down in both new and refurbished condition, the even older and less feature-packed Buds+ discontinued, and believe it or not, the hot new Buds 2 deeply discounted by a small but reliable retailer.

If all this commotion is making it hard to choose the budget-friendly AirPods alternative that fits your needs best, your decision could be made easier by yet another killer Galaxy Buds Pro deal.

For 24 hours only, Samsung's high-end AirPods Pro rivals released at the very beginning of 2021 are on sale at $124.99 a pair in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver paint jobs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, International, New

$75 off (38%)
$124 99
$199 99
Buy at Woot
 

While these are obviously brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, you'll have to settle for a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically offered with devices sold by Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself.

Another little detail you may want to take into consideration before pulling the trigger here is that Woot is selling "international" variants of the Buds Pro at this massive $75 discount, although it's not like you're planning to activate these bad boys on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T and that makes them incompatible.

There are a lot of cool things many of the best true wireless earbuds available today can do, but standalone voice calls are not on the list. The Galaxy Buds Pro look (and sound) a lot like the non-Pro Buds 2, integrating the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium AKG audio while keeping the tunes going for up to eight hours by themselves and more than 24 hours when considering their bundled wireless charging case as well.

The top-shelf IPX7 water resistance is one of the few significant advantages provided by the Buds Pro in comparison with the Galaxy Buds 2, and while that's definitely not enough to warrant $200, it's just one of the key things that makes this $125 promotion great. 

