Samsung's aging Galaxy Buds Pro are too cheap to ignore (today only)0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For 24 hours only, Samsung's high-end AirPods Pro rivals released at the very beginning of 2021 are on sale at $124.99 a pair in Phantom Black, Phantom Violet, and Phantom Silver paint jobs.
While these are obviously brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, you'll have to settle for a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage typically offered with devices sold by Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung itself.
There are a lot of cool things many of the best true wireless earbuds available today can do, but standalone voice calls are not on the list. The Galaxy Buds Pro look (and sound) a lot like the non-Pro Buds 2, integrating the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and premium AKG audio while keeping the tunes going for up to eight hours by themselves and more than 24 hours when considering their bundled wireless charging case as well.
The top-shelf IPX7 water resistance is one of the few significant advantages provided by the Buds Pro in comparison with the Galaxy Buds 2, and while that's definitely not enough to warrant $200, it's just one of the key things that makes this $125 promotion great.