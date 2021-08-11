Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are cool, but the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds Pro might be cooler

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In addition to the crazy popular AirPods Pro, Samsung may have just killed its own rookie high-end true wireless earbuds effort with the surprisingly affordable noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2.

Obviously, the Galaxy Buds Pro are still far too young to be discontinued, having seen daylight earlier this same year, but it's also obviously not too early for substantial discounts aimed at maintaining the commercial appeal of these bad boys.

In fact, we've seen major US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon sell the Buds Pro at special prices in both new and refurbished condition plenty of times in recent months, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that bargain hunters can once again pay as little as 85 bucks for a pair of "thoroughly, painstakingly and lovingly tested" refurbs.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Silver

$115 off (58%)
$84 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Geek Squad Certified Refurbished, Phantom Black

$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

If the awesome new Best Buy deal happens to sound familiar, that might be because we reported on something extremely similar just last week. The difference is that you can now get the Galaxy Buds Pro at this unbeatable price in a "Phantom Silver" hue (for 24 hours only) instead of Phantom Black.

The black-coated Pro-grade buds are themselves marked down from a $199.99 list price (in brand-new condition) to $99.99, thus undercutting the freshly unveiled Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

Of course, the $84.99 Galaxy Buds Pro are even more attractive, largely matching what the non-Pro Buds 2 bring to the table at $149.99 while adding a couple of extras to the equation, the most notable of which might be the superior IPX7 water resistance. 

The ANC technology, battery life, and overall audio performance look more or less identical on paper, which is clearly not good for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro if you purchase them at $200 or $170, but pretty sweet when you can spend just $85.

