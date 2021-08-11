Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are cool, but the deeply discounted Galaxy Buds Pro might be cooler

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Obviously, the Galaxy Buds Pro are still far too young to be discontinued, having seen daylight earlier this same year, but it's also obviously not too early for substantial discounts aimed at maintaining the commercial appeal of these bad boys.









If the awesome new Best Buy deal happens to sound familiar, that might be because we reported on something extremely similar just last week . The difference is that you can now get the Galaxy Buds Pro at this unbeatable price in a "Phantom Silver" hue (for 24 hours only) instead of Phantom Black.





The black-coated Pro-grade buds are themselves marked down from a $199.99 list price (in brand-new condition) to $99.99, thus undercutting the freshly unveiled Galaxy Buds 2 as well.





Of course, the $84.99 Galaxy Buds Pro are even more attractive, largely matching what the non-Pro Buds 2 bring to the table at $149.99 while adding a couple of extras to the equation, the most notable of which might be the superior IPX7 water resistance.





The ANC technology, battery life, and overall audio performance look more or less identical on paper, which is clearly not good for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro if you purchase them at $200 or $170, but pretty sweet when you can spend just $85.





