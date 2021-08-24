Notifications
Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a surprisingly hefty discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale at a surprisingly hefty discount
As good as Samsung's previous AirPods-rivaling efforts were, from the first-gen Galaxy Buds to the kidney bean-shaped Buds Live and the premium Buds Pro, the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 look pretty much flawless at their very reasonable price of $149.99.

That makes these bad boys way cheaper than the hugely popular high-end AirPods Pro (even at their lowest) despite posing a real threat to all of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation available today.

Yes, the non-Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have state-of-the-art ANC technology going for them, as well as top-shelf audio performance, excellent battery life, wireless charging functionality, and for an undoubtedly limited time, you can easily reduce their aforementioned MSRP to an irresistible $109.99.

Check out the deal here



If that sounds like too great of a deal to be true, you should note that the latest challenger for the 2021 title of best true wireless earbuds is still up for pre-order from all major US retailers at 150 bucks.

But although Daily Steals obviously doesn't fall into the same category as Amazon or Best Buy, you probably have nothing to worry about when it comes to the fulfilment of your Galaxy Buds 2 orders in graphite, lavender, olive green, or white at a whopping $40 discount.

The only (semi) major inconvenience you need to take into consideration before deciding whether or not this particular "daily steal" is right for you is the 90-day warranty seemingly included with all four flavors of Samsung's newest AirPods Pro alternatives.

Technically listed at $114.99 after an instant $35 markdown, the noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds 2 can be reduced by an additional five bucks with the coupon code "ADSBUDS" applied to your order before completing the checkout process.

