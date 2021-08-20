Killer new deal makes Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Buds Pro more attractive than the hot new Buds 2

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





At their retail prices, of course, it's fairly easy to decide between those two models, but if you can find the Galaxy Buds Pro cheaper than their non-Pro successors, it's difficult to say no to the early 2021-released AirPods Pro alternatives.





Normally available for an arguably excessive $200 and frequently marked down to $160 or $170 in recent months by most major US retailers, these bad boys can be had at a measly $126.99 a pair right now in your choice of black, silver, or violet paint jobs.





Incredibly enough, we're talking brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here available at a lower price than Amazon's "renewed" Galaxy Buds Pro, and although Best Buy does sell Geek Squad certified refurbished units for even less at the time of this writing, that's obviously not the same thing.





At a whopping $73 (or 37 percent) discount, the high-end Buds Pro are objectively more attractive than the $150 Galaxy Buds 2 as well. After all, both products come with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, not to mention top-shelf audio performance, stellar battery life, and a similarly sleek design.





Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds Pro are better than the Galaxy Buds 2 from a few key standpoints, perhaps the most notable of which is water resistance, so this may very well be one of the best deals ever available on the best true wireless earbuds out there. That being said, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that you don't have a lot of time to take advantage of the latest B&H special.





