Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Buds 3 are a top choice for Galaxy users who prefer not to overspend
The earbuds deliver immersive sound, feature decent ANC, and offer solid battery life. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Buds 3 may not be Samsung's flagship earbuds, but they're still a great pick for Galaxy users who want earbuds that seamlessly pair with Samsung phones, deliver good sound, and won't break the bank. And right now, these puppies can be yours for less on both Samsung.com and Amazon.
At the official store, the earbuds are selling for $40 off. To take advantage of this discount, though, you'll need to select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have an old pair of earbuds you’re willing to part with, you can save up to $100 by trading them in with Samsung.
As for Amazon's deal, the earbuds are discounted by $41 there. While the discount doesn’t come directly from the retailer but from a third-party seller, the e-commerce giant handles the shipping. Plus, you'll be eligible for a refund if needed.
We don't know how long both deals will last, so we encourage you to save as soon as possible. The Galaxy Buds 3 aren't Pro-grade earbuds, true, but they still deliver a pleasant listening experience, backed by 360-degree immersive sound. Plus, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, which features its own EQ, allowing you to fine-tune the sound to match your preferences.
What about battery life? Well, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime on their own and up to 24 hours with the case when ANC is turned on. If you use them without active noise cancellation, you should be able to squeeze out up to 6 hours of playback, with a total listening time of up to 30 hours when using the case.
All in all, the Galaxy Buds 3 are worth getting, especially now that they're available at a sweet discount. So, don’t hesitate—save while you can!
They also have ANC; however, due to their open design, the active noise cancellation doesn't work as effectively as it does on earbuds that offer an in-ear seal. Nevertheless, they still block pesky noises, as long as you have a good fit.
