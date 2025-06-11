Sweetly discounted, the Galaxy Buds 3 are a top choice for Galaxy users who prefer not to overspend

Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The Galaxy Buds 3 may not be Samsung's flagship earbuds, but they're still a great pick for Galaxy users who want earbuds that seamlessly pair with Samsung phones, deliver good sound, and won't break the bank. And right now, these puppies can be yours for less on both Samsung.com and Amazon.

At the official store, the earbuds are selling for $40 off. To take advantage of this discount, though, you'll need to select that you don't have a device to trade. However, if you do have an old pair of earbuds you’re willing to part with, you can save up to $100 by trading them in with Samsung.

Galaxy Buds 3: Save up to $100 with trade-in!

$79 99
$179 99
$100 off (56%)
Trade in your old earbuds to save up to $100 on a pair of brand-new Galaxy Buds 3. If you don't have other earphones to trade, you can still save $40. Just select that you won't trade in a device.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3: Save 23% on Amazon!

$41 off (23%)
Alternatively, you can grab a pair on Amazon, where these puppies are selling for $41 off. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


As for Amazon's deal, the earbuds are discounted by $41 there. While the discount doesn’t come directly from the retailer but from a third-party seller, the e-commerce giant handles the shipping. Plus, you'll be eligible for a refund if needed.

We don't know how long both deals will last, so we encourage you to save as soon as possible. The Galaxy Buds 3 aren't Pro-grade earbuds, true, but they still deliver a pleasant listening experience, backed by 360-degree immersive sound. Plus, they work with Samsung's Wearable app, which features its own EQ, allowing you to fine-tune the sound to match your preferences.

They also have ANC; however, due to their open design, the active noise cancellation doesn't work as effectively as it does on earbuds that offer an in-ear seal. Nevertheless, they still block pesky noises, as long as you have a good fit.

What about battery life? Well, the earbuds offer up to 5 hours of playtime on their own and up to 24 hours with the case when ANC is turned on. If you use them without active noise cancellation, you should be able to squeeze out up to 6 hours of playback, with a total listening time of up to 30 hours when using the case.

All in all, the Galaxy Buds 3 are worth getting, especially now that they're available at a sweet discount. So, don’t hesitate—save while you can!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
