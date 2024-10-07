See how to save 26% on the Google Pixel 8!
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in white
No, bargain hunters, you don't have to check your calendars or turn your clocks back, but while Amazon has most definitely not kicked off its grand fall festival of Prime-exclusive deals yet, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are already on sale at an irresistible price.

What's even cooler than that is Samsung's decidedly premium wireless earbuds released back in the summer of 2022 do not require an Amazon Prime membership to go down by 54 percent from a list price of $229.99. And unlike many previous discounts on the same AirPods Pro 2-rivaling product, this outstanding promotion will get you a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with an official US version of the Buds 2 Pro... in a single white color.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Personalized Ambient Sound, Hi-Fi Sound, 360 Audio, HD Voice, Conversation Mode, IPX7 Water Resistance, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 30 Hours of Total Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, White, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$124 off (54%)
Buy at Amazon

That 54 percent markdown equates to a massive 125 bucks or so, mind you, which is how much many decent earbuds normally cost nowadays. It almost goes without saying that it's pretty rare to be able to save that much money on an AirPods alternative from a top brand like Samsung, and scoring this type of deal sans jumping through any hoops whatsoever simply never happens.

That means you should not waste another second to wait for that aforementioned start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event tomorrow and instead pull the trigger immediately if you have an Android phone in need of a noise-cancelling companion capable of blasting your favorite tunes in complete privacy and virtually unrivaled clarity for five or six hours in one go.

The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's battery life rating can easily be bumped up to as much as 18 hours with a bundled charging case (and the active noise cancellation functionality enabled at all times), and whether you plan to wear these puppies at the office or gym, their IPX7 water resistance should keep them protected against sweat and rain with minimal effort on your part.

Are the newer Galaxy Buds 3 Pro better in terms of their overall audio performance? Probably, but they're also considerably costlier, pretty much impossible to come by at a substantial discount of their own, and once again unavailable for purchase from Amazon, which is definitely not a good sign after those early quality issues led to a temporary sales halt. In short, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the safer option from all possible viewpoints.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Loading ...
