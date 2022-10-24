Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Get the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at a Black Friday price today

Best Buy has sure managed to catch us off guard with an extensive Black Friday 2022 sale roughly a month ahead of time, and although a few of the best phones in the world are the clear headliners of this early holiday promotion at their lowest ever prices, we wouldn't want you to ignore some of the best wireless earbuds out there either.

Despite being pretty old now compared to Google's deeply discounted Pixel Buds Pro and Apple's long-awaited AirPods Pro 2, Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 can still be a very smart purchase... at $89.99.

That's down from a $149.99 list price for the August 2021-released noise-cancelling buds, and as far as we know, the second-gen Galaxy Buds have never been quite this affordable before. Not without an official Samsung trade-in, not from Best Buy, and not with an Amazon Prime membership or any other special requirements.

In spite of their non-Pro branding, these bad boys are a decidedly premium alternative to Apple's hugely popular AirPods lineup, with not just state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck but also high-quality sound, solid battery life, all-day comfort, and... decent IPX2 water resistance.

Obviously, the hot new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are much better, but they're also much costlier, fetching a whopping $230 and scoring no big Black Friday discounts yet.

The lone minor inconvenience of this otherwise outstanding Galaxy Buds 2 deal is that the new all-time high $60 markdown can only be applied to a Phantom Black color that just so happens to be available exclusively at Best Buy in the US. If you're in love with a different paint job, we're afraid you'll need to cough up $119.99... or wait a few more weeks to see if that reduced price will go down any further around the actual winter holidays.

