Stop wasting time and get Google's Pixel 6a mid-ranger at its Black Friday price right now





In fact, one of the many major US retailers currently charging a whopping 150 bucks less than usual for this extremely well-reviewed 6.1-inch stock Android handset in an unlocked variant is explicitly listing the hot new deal as a Black Friday affair, available for an undoubtedly limited time this week ahead of the actual holiday shopping event next month.

Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, Three Colors, 128GB Storage $150 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a 5G, Unlocked, Three Colors, 128GB Storage $150 off (33%) $299 $449 Buy at BestBuy





Unlike Best Buy, Amazon is not yet ready to make any promises regarding the lowest price the 5G-enabled Pixel 6a will hit in the near future, but today's outstanding 33 percent markdown with no strings attached and no special subscription requirements does eclipse the e-commerce giant's Prime exclusive offer from only a couple of weeks back.





That obviously means the first-gen Tensor-powered device with dual 12MP rear-facing cameras released just three months ago at a recommended price of $449 is right now more affordable than ever before, arguably trumping all of its rivals for the title of best budget phone stateside in terms of value for money.





With the same stellar software support as its non-a-branded "cousins", including guaranteed timely OS promotions until July 2025, and more than respectable hardware, the Pixel 6a is a positively dreamy mid-ranger even for folks who might not be that fond of the "pure Google" user experience... and the inherent bugs going with that.





There's simply no smartphone as insanely cheap as this running Android 13 already, with such great photographic equipment in tow, solid battery life, flawless durability , and even (decently) fast charging. If you hurry, you can choose from all three color options as well (namely, Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage), with only one generous 128GB storage configuration available pretty much everywhere across the nation.



