Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 update adds 360 Audio support, call quality improvements

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 update adds 360 Audio support, call quality improvements0
Back to the Galaxy Buds 2, the earphones have just received a new update that puts them on par with the much more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro, on at least one front: extra audio features. As noticed by XDA Developers (via Reddit), the latest Galaxy Buds 2 update adds support for Audio 360, a feature that’s been available for Galaxy Buds Pro users since these earphones have been released on the market.
After installing the small update, Galaxy Buds 2 users should notice that the direction of audio will change accordingly to match head movements. Along with 360 Audio support, Samsung also includes some unnamed call quality improvements and Bluetooth connectivity and stability improvements.
