Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 update adds 360 Audio support, call quality improvements

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung is adding new features to its products all the time, even years after they’ve been released on the market. It’s not the case with the Galaxy Buds 2 , but it’s nice to know that the Samsung product you’ve just bought is going to be supported for a long time.Back to the Galaxy Buds 2, the earphones have just received a new update that puts them on par with the much more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro , on at least one front: extra audio features. As noticed by XDA Developers (via Reddit ), the latest Galaxy Buds 2 update adds support for Audio 360, a feature that’s been available for Galaxy Buds Pro users since these earphones have been released on the market.After installing the small update, Galaxy Buds 2 users should notice that the direction of audio will change accordingly to match head movements. Along with 360 Audio support, Samsung also includes some unnamed call quality improvements and Bluetooth connectivity and stability improvements.