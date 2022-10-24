Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before in all four colors

Google's premium Pixel Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before in all four colors
Google's first stab at a Pro-grade alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods with active noise cancellation and other decidedly premium features is undeniably great, but like most of their rivals for the title of best wireless earbuds available right now, the Pixel Buds Pro can be even greater at a cool discount.

Commercially released just three months ago at an AirPods Pro-undercutting price of $199.99, these bad boys were surprisingly marked down by a decent 25 bucks in August... and again in early October.

Although October is not over yet, many major US retailers seem to have already kicked off a number of outstanding Black Friday 2022 deals we only expected to see next month, including a new all-time high $50 Pixel Buds Pro discount.

This makes Google's noise-cancelling battery life champions a hair cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale a couple of weeks back, and this time around, you don't need a membership (or anything else) to get a nice pair of Buds Pros in Fog, Charcoal, Coral, or Lemongrass colors at a killer price.

Among others, the excellent new deal is available directly from the US online Google Store, where it's scheduled to run until November 6, and Best Buy, where it's explicitly signalled as a Black Friday offer, which means it will probably be back late next month after presumably expiring later this week.

With adaptive ANC permanently switched on, the Pixel Buds Pro claim to offer pretty much unrivaled uninterrupted listening times of up to 7 hours, which you can boost to 11 hours by keeping the noise cancellation feature disabled and up to an incredible 31 hours with the bundled charging case also factored in.

The teeny-tiny true wireless earbuds somehow manage to integrate 11mm speaker drivers for "powerful yet nuanced" sound, with "pliable" eartips promising to "conform to the shape of your ear" for a perfect fit and all-day comfort. Bottom line, you're unlikely to regret choosing the Pixel Buds Pro in your favorite color over the significantly costlier AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for the holidays.

