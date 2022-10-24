Black Friday has come early for OnePlus 10 Pro bargain shoppers





Of these, the aforementioned 10 Pro beast is clearly the most impressive (albeit not the most durable as well), with a super-high-quality LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels in addition to 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, both 8MP telephoto and 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooters joining a 48MP primary camera on its back, a 32MP front-facing snapper, and premium aluminum frame among its key advantages over the 10T charging speed champion.

Naturally, that (normally) makes the OnePlus 10T significantly more affordable, but this Black Friday you can pick up the ultra-high-end OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at an even lower price than its slightly humbler "cousin" with absolutely no strings attached.





How do we know that? Believe it or not, Black Friday is already here... on a Monday... in October, at least as far as some of Best Buy's killer holiday deals are concerned.





Rarely one to be outdone by its arch-rival, Amazon is mimicking this $200 unlocked discount, beating its own Prime Early Access promotion from just a couple of weeks ago without requiring a subscription or asking you to jump through any hoops whatsoever.





Keep in mind that the $200 discount is applied to a $799.99 list price that was permanently reduced from $899.99 on the heels of the 10T's introduction back in August. That means you're actually looking at saving a massive 300 bucks compared to how much Best Buy and Amazon originally charged for a 5G-enabled OnePlus 10 Pro in Volcanic Black and Emerald Green colors with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM.





At this new all-time low price, the 6.7-inch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse with a 5,000mAh battery under the hood capable of charging at 65 and 50W wired and wireless speeds respectively goes up against the likes of the Galaxy S21 FE and "vanilla" Google Pixel 7 rather than the S22+, S22 Ultra, or Pixel 7 Pro.





Those are the kind of battles that OnePlus can win with relative ease, and on top of this bad boy's absolutely outstanding hardware specs, you also get stable Android 13 software out the box right now. Simply put, the OnePlus 10 Pro might well be the greatest phone in its category.





Even though the OnePlus 10 Pro never got a "regular" version, its manufacturer currently sells quite a few different high-end Android handsets released in 2022, 2021, and even 2020 stateside.