Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are on sale at a sweet discount in one striking color





All three deals eventually expired, of course, and a few weeks of complete silence on the Buds 2 Pro promotion front ensued. But now that silence is broken by a cool 40 bucks slashed off the $229.99 list price of Samsung's latest noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds by Amazon in a single Bora Purple color.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Bora Purple $40 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





That's a decidedly eye-catching version of these undeniably sleek, powerful, and feature-packed bad boys, which can obviously be a good thing... but also a bad thing if, say, you generally like to go unnoticed while working out.





Even though it doesn't break any records, the new $40 discount is certainly a good thing, beating everything the likes of Best Buy and Samsung 's own official US e-store are currently offering, which is, well, nothing without a trade-in.





As such, there's definitely a good chance this somewhat random deal will disappear in a matter of days or even hours, although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are of course right around the corner, which means similar and possibly significantly better holiday offers could come in a few weeks to multiple major US retailers and Samsung itself.





Then again, you can never be 100 percent sure what will happen to such new and attractive products like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which are without a doubt among the best wireless earbuds available this holiday season from every major standpoint including active noise cancellation, overall audio quality, battery life, water resistance, connectivity, and voice call clarity.



