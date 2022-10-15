Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

The still-excellent Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC have never been this cheap

Accessories Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Well-reviewed Galaxy Buds 2 with active noise cancellation have never been cheaper
The Prime Early Access Sale event concluded on Wednesday but Amazon is still feeling generous and offering a staggering discount of 35 percent on the all-rounder Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

The Galaxy Buds 2 were hailed as well-priced noise-canceling buds at launch a year back and still hold up well against the best buds of 2022. They are great as everyday headphones and those who don't want to spend upwards of $200 on a pair of buds will appreciate their sound quality, compact design, and fast charging.

They feature a rounded design and are lightweight and comfortable. They come with intuitive touch controls and an IPX2 rating, so you can use them during workouts. They are packed with fantastic technology and sensors, such as a proximity sensor that pauses audio when the buds are removed.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Active Noise Cancelation | Quick charging | Ambient Sound | Comfortable | Long battery life
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

The buds come with a compact plastic charging case with two LEDs, one on the outside for the battery life of the case, and one on the inside which shows the buds' battery. With noise canceling on, they last five hours, and the case holds another 15 hours' worth of juice. A five minutes top-up will provide an hour of battery life.

The hearables have an impressive triple-microphone system. Samsung also releases updates regularly which add new features to the buds.

To sum it up, the Buds 2 were already a good option for those who wanted affordable buds with great sound quality, good water rating, and fast charging, and now that Amazon has marked them down by 35 percent and is selling them for $97.97 only, it is highly recommended that you add them to your cart.

Samsung released the Buds 2 Pro in August. They cost $229 but offer largely the same design and battery life but the extra money will get you better ANC.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
Apple plans to follow Google and offer dock that turns the iPad into a smart display
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
No under-display fingerprint sensor seen for the Pixel Notepad and Pixel Tablet
The still-excellent Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC have never been this cheap
The still-excellent Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC have never been this cheap
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Report: Apple will shortly unveil the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) premium tablets
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Buy a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro from Visible, port over your number, and you'll receive some goodies
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot

Popular stories

Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
Amazon has the OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at unbeatable Prime Day prices
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
This deeply discounted 1TB Apple iPad Pro 11 is a digital hoarder's wet dream
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Google Tensor 2 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Apple A16 benchmark test comparison
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
Google increases Samsung and iPhone trade-in values for Pixel 7, by a lot
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless