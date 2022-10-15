The still-excellent Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC have never been this cheap

The Prime Early Access Sale event concluded on Wednesday but Amazon is still feeling generous and offering a staggering discount of 35 percent on the all-rounder Samsung Galaxy Buds 2





The Galaxy Buds 2 were hailed as well-priced noise-canceling buds at launch a year back and still hold up well against the best buds of 2022 . They are great as everyday headphones and those who don't want to spend upwards of $200 on a pair of buds will appreciate their sound quality, compact design, and fast charging.





They feature a rounded design and are lightweight and comfortable. They come with intuitive touch controls and an IPX2 rating, so you can use them during workouts. They are packed with fantastic technology and sensors, such as a proximity sensor that pauses audio when the buds are removed.





Samsung Galaxy Buds Active Noise Cancelation | Quick charging | Ambient Sound | Comfortable | Long battery life $52 off (35%) Buy at Amazon





The buds come with a compact plastic charging case with two LEDs, one on the outside for the battery life of the case, and one on the inside which shows the buds' battery. With noise canceling on, they last five hours, and the case holds another 15 hours' worth of juice. A five minutes top-up will provide an hour of battery life.





The hearables have an impressive triple-microphone system. Samsung also releases updates regularly which add new features to the buds.





To sum it up, the Buds 2 were already a good option for those who wanted affordable buds with great sound quality, good water rating, and fast charging, and now that Amazon has marked them down by 35 percent and is selling them for $97.97 only, it is highly recommended that you add them to your cart.



