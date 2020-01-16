Samsung is reportedly prepping its first affordable 5G phone for the US
We even know its SM-A716U and SM-A716U1 model numbers for the US market, strongly suggesting not one but two 5G-capable versions will be released stateside in the near future.
One of those two should be unlocked for use across more than one 5G network, while the other is likely to hit one carrier exclusively. Given that Verizon is going all in on millimeter wave technology, we suspect Samsung will need to design a special edition of the Galaxy A71 5G for the nation's largest wireless service provider, building the other one with as much support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint 5G networks as possible.
Obviously, that's just a guess on our part (as well as a pretty ideal scenario), but what's important to take away from this report is that Samsung has concrete plans (at least allegedly) to release a 5G phone stateside at (well) below $1,000. Even better, the company is purportedly working on a 5G-enabled variant of the lower-end Galaxy A51 as well, and that's also likely to come to the US sooner or later.
