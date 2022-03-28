 Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever
We've long lost count of all the smartphones and tablets Samsung has updated to the latest Android version in recent months and we probably missed reporting on a few older and/or less interesting devices, but the Galaxy A51 is one handset that could have never escaped our radar getting its second major OS promotion to date.

Commercially released almost two and a half years ago, the 6.5-inch mid-ranger is naturally no longer ranked among the best Samsung phones money can buy, having been replaced on that list by the Galaxy A52 5G back in early 2021.

But there was a time (not that long ago) when the Galaxy A51 undoubtedly headlined millions of shopping lists around the world, ranking second in global sales during the first six months of 2020, only surpassed by Apple's "standard" iPhone 11.

The Galaxy A52 actually never came close to its predecessor's popularity, failing to crack 2021's list of the ten best-selling smartphone models worldwide. Simply put, we have every reason to believe a lot of people out there still care about the A51... and will be ecstatic to hear their official Android 12 update is either live right now or coming very soon.


For the time being, the over-the-air rollout is confirmed to have kicked off in countries like Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia for 4G LTE-only units, with more regions and 5G-enabled models obviously set to follow suit in a matter of days or even hours.

The good news doesn't stop there for patient Galaxy A51 owners, who will be able to enjoy the hot new 4.1 version of Samsung's proprietary One UI on top of Android 12 after originally running Android 10-based One UI 2.0.

That's some virtually unrivaled software support for a discontinued device that was never extremely expensive to start with, and believe it or not, Samsung fully plans to include this thing in the company's Android 13 deliveries next year too.

In keeping with recent tradition, the Galaxy A51 is also ahead of schedule in making the jump to stable Android 12, further highlighting its manufacturer's position as the world heavyweight champion of software updates.

Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Jan 31, 2020, 9:36 AM, by Victor Hristov
One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe
One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe
4 days ago, 6:41 PM, by Cosmin Vasile
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Mar 23, 2022, 12:51 AM, by Cosmin Vasile
The Galaxy S10 Android 12 update released for U.S. carrier models
The Galaxy S10 Android 12 update released for U.S. carrier models
Jan 19, 2022, 7:41 AM, by Daniel Petrov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy A51 specs
Samsung Galaxy A51 specs
Review
7.0
User reviews
7.8
Deal Special Amazon $400 Special Verizon $186 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google should have won a "Best use of technology" Oscar for this moving ad
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google should have won a "Best use of technology" Oscar for this moving ad
Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update
Samsung S Pen is better than Apple Pencil, but it's not enough: 2022 tablet stylus hot take
by Rado Minkov,  3
Samsung S Pen is better than Apple Pencil, but it's not enough: 2022 tablet stylus hot take
Apple supposedly plans to lower the iPhone SE's production
by Preslav Mladenov,  3
Apple supposedly plans to lower the iPhone SE's production
Instagram could let you react with a voice message to a Story
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Instagram could let you react with a voice message to a Story
Flagship Motorola Frontier's unsightly but potentially game-changing 200MP sensor leaked
by Anam Hamid,  3
Flagship Motorola Frontier's unsightly but potentially game-changing 200MP sensor leaked
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless