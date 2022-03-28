Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever

Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever0
Commercially released almost two and a half years ago, the 6.5-inch mid-ranger is naturally no longer ranked among the best Samsung phones money can buy, having been replaced on that list by the Galaxy A52 5G back in early 2021.
But there was a time (not that long ago) when the Galaxy A51 undoubtedly headlined millions of shopping lists around the world, ranking second in global sales during the first six months of 2020, only surpassed by Apple's "standard" iPhone 11.
The Galaxy A52 actually never came close to its predecessor's popularity, failing to crack 2021's list of the ten best-selling smartphone models worldwide. Simply put, we have every reason to believe a lot of people out there still care about the A51... and will be ecstatic to hear their official Android 12 update is either live right now or coming very soon.
For the time being, the over-the-air rollout is confirmed to have kicked off in countries like Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, and Russia for 4G LTE-only units, with more regions and 5G-enabled models obviously set to follow suit in a matter of days or even hours.
The good news doesn't stop there for patient Galaxy A51 owners, who will be able to enjoy the hot new 4.1 version of Samsung's proprietary One UI on top of Android 12 after originally running Android 10-based One UI 2.0.
That's some virtually unrivaled software support for a discontinued device that was never extremely expensive to start with, and believe it or not, Samsung fully plans to include this thing in the company's Android 13 deliveries next year too.
In keeping with recent tradition, the Galaxy A51 is also ahead of schedule in making the jump to stable Android 12, further highlighting its manufacturer's position as the world heavyweight champion of software updates.
