Verizon Samsung Software updates

Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Samsung has been sharing One UI 4.1 left and right for a few weeks now, so it’s no surprise that US carriers have finally picked up the update and are not rolling it out their customers. Verizon has just confirmed that its entire lineup of Galaxy S20 and S21 phones are now eligible for the One UI 4.1 update.

The One UI 4.1 update brings many enhancements and performance improvements. For starters, the Quick Share feature gains a new “Include all image and video data” option, while the Gallery is getting a relighting circle option for additional light direction and intensity to adjust images taken using Portrait mode.

Furthermore, One UI 4.1 ads new features like Live Sharing in Google Duo, RAM Plus, App Cars in Smart View, Game Booster Labs, and even more Camera and Gallery enhancements. Last but not least, the update includes the March security patch, the latest of its kind released by Google.

Here is the full list of Verizon-bounded Galaxy S20 and S21 phones that are now eligible for the One UI 4.1 update:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW
  • Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G

Keep in mind that the update is rolled out OTA in waves, so it might take a few days to be available for everyone. You can manually check for it by heading to Settings / System updates / Check for system updates.

