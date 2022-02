Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US

tour de force

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Even if you’re not actually looking to pay for 5G speeds, the rollout of the high-speed data service in the United States is not without its merits. The most important one, bar the actual faster data speeds, is the fact that we now have a plethora of 5G phones to choose from. Because it has become a very competitive market lately, we’re also hoping carriers will start lowering prices of 5G services (yeah, right!), especially since it will soon be the new standard in telecom.One of the many 5G-enabled smartphones that’s been picked up by almost all major and minor carriers in the US, Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G is now getting its hotly-anticipated Android 12 update. The news doesn’t really comes as a surprise considering Samsung ’s “” when it comes to providing Android 12 upgrades to its customers.If you’re not living in the US, you probably received the update last month. However, US users are just starting to get Android 12, as per SamMobile ’s report. Although there are more than half a dozen carriers that offer the Galaxy A52 5G in the US, only the unlocked version is now being updated to Android 12.Still, we’re expecting the carrier-bound models to start getting the update too in the coming weeks. This would be the phone’s first major update since it debuted back in 2021, which means it’s eligible for two additional Android OS updates.