Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G starts getting Android 12 update in the US0
One of the many 5G-enabled smartphones that’s been picked up by almost all major and minor carriers in the US, Samsung’s Galaxy A52 5G is now getting its hotly-anticipated Android 12 update. The news doesn’t really comes as a surprise considering Samsung’s “tour de force” when it comes to providing Android 12 upgrades to its customers.
If you’re not living in the US, you probably received the update last month. However, US users are just starting to get Android 12, as per SamMobile’s report. Although there are more than half a dozen carriers that offer the Galaxy A52 5G in the US, only the unlocked version is now being updated to Android 12.
Still, we’re expecting the carrier-bound models to start getting the update too in the coming weeks. This would be the phone’s first major update since it debuted back in 2021, which means it’s eligible for two additional Android OS updates.