One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe

One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe0
The most recent One UI update was released a few weeks ago and many of Samsung’s Galaxy devices have been blessed with the software upgrade. Obviously, the newer flagships were among the first to receive One UI 4.1, so it’s now time for Samsung to turn its attention to the much older Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones.
We’re happy to report that the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series are next in line to be updated to One UI 4.1. The folks at SamMobile report that both Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now receiving the One UI 4.1 update in Switzerland.
The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G are getting One UI 4.1 as well in the same country. Basically, Samsung has just kicked off the One UI 4.1 rollout to these smartphones, but we’re expecting a broader availability in the coming weeks. If you’re in Europe and own one of these phones, it’s worth checking for the update even if you’re not living in Switzerland.
