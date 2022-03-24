 One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Software updates

One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
One UI 4.1 hits Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series in Europe
Every time Samsung updates its One UI, a massive chunk of its lineup of Galaxy devices needs to be updated. It’s a tedious yet necessary endeavor that ensures Samsung’s smartphones and tablets remain competitive software-wise.

The most recent One UI update was released a few weeks ago and many of Samsung’s Galaxy devices have been blessed with the software upgrade. Obviously, the newer flagships were among the first to receive One UI 4.1, so it’s now time for Samsung to turn its attention to the much older Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series phones.

We’re happy to report that the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series are next in line to be updated to One UI 4.1. The folks at SamMobile report that both Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ are now receiving the One UI 4.1 update in Switzerland.

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10 5G are getting One UI 4.1 as well in the same country. Basically, Samsung has just kicked off the One UI 4.1 rollout to these smartphones, but we’re expecting a broader availability in the coming weeks. If you’re in Europe and own one of these phones, it’s worth checking for the update even if you’re not living in Switzerland.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S10 specs
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.0
$650 Samsung View Amazon
  • Display 6.1 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3400 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Note10 specs
Samsung Galaxy Note10 specs
Review
9.1
User reviews
8.0
View Amazon
  • Display 6.3 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
by Iskra Petrova,  0
You can now create your own GIFs on Twitter for iOS
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp multi-device support to roll out to Android and iOS in the coming weeks
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
by Alan Friedman,  0
New features coming to the Android and iOS Google Photos app
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Verizon’s Galaxy S20 and S21 series are getting One UI 4.1 update
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google to remove Movies & TV from Play Store
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless