 Three Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are getting Android 12 with One UI 4.1 this week - PhoneArena

Samsung Tablets Software updates

Three Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are getting Android 12 with One UI 4.1 this week

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Three Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are getting Android 12 with One UI 4.1 this week
If you’ve chose to go for a Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet rather than an iPad, chances are that you’ve already received the Android 12 update, but not One UI 4.1. While many of the company’s smartphones have already received the said update, tablets are an entirely different matter.

Although Samsung is finally picking up the pace, it will probably take a while until all eligible tablets are getting One UI 4.1. The good news is no lees than three Galaxy Tab slates are being upgraded to Android 12 One UI 4.1: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE (via XDA Developers).

Along with One UI 4.1, all three tablets are getting the February security patch, with the exception of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that is getting the newer March security patch. It’s a little bit disappointing since other Samsung smartphones got the March security patch with One UI 4.1, but that will most likely come with a later update.

Now, the update seems to be making its way to all three tablets in France and Germany, but we can safely assume that it will expand to more countries in the coming days, so keep checking for it if you own any of the Galaxy Tab slates mentioned.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specs
Review
8.5
$730 Special BestBuy $349 B&HPhoto
  • Display 10.5 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs
Review
8.0
$350 Special BestBuy $350 Special Samsung $305 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G specs
$379 Special eBay $530 Special B&HPhoto $530 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 12.4 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 11
