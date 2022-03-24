Three Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are getting Android 12 with One UI 4.1 this week

Three Samsung Galaxy Tab tablets are getting Android 12 with One UI 4.1 this week0
Although Samsung is finally picking up the pace, it will probably take a while until all eligible tablets are getting One UI 4.1. The good news is no lees than three Galaxy Tab slates are being upgraded to Android 12 One UI 4.1: Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and Galaxy Tab S7 FE (via XDA Developers).
Along with One UI 4.1, all three tablets are getting the February security patch, with the exception of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that is getting the newer March security patch. It’s a little bit disappointing since other Samsung smartphones got the March security patch with One UI 4.1, but that will most likely come with a later update.
Now, the update seems to be making its way to all three tablets in France and Germany, but we can safely assume that it will expand to more countries in the coming days, so keep checking for it if you own any of the Galaxy Tab slates mentioned.
Things that are NOT allowed: