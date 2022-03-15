Samsung begins rolling out One UI 4.1 to other phones; here's what you'll get

The Galaxy S20 series

The Galaxy Z Fold series

The Galaxy Z Flip series

The Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10+ 5G, Note10+

The Galaxy S10 series

Some phones from the Galaxy A series, though Samsung again doesn't specify which phones

The Tab S series

The first devices that will receive the One UI 4.1 update are the Galaxy S21 series and the Tab S7 FE. Some Galaxy A series devices will also be among the first to receive the update, though Samsung did not specify which models.Later on, the next devices that will receive the One UI 4.1 update are: