Samsung begins rolling out One UI 4.1 to other phones; here's what you'll get
Some of these 'Galaxy innovations' that you will receive by installing the new One UI 4.1 update, depending on your phone, are:
- Google Duo Live Sharing
- The Expert RAW photo editing app
- An Object Eraser feature
- Streamlined Photo Sharing experience
- A Grammarly-Powered Keyboard
Use Google Duo Live Sharing to connect anywhere
With One UI 4.1, in addition to sharing your screen with your friends and family in a video call, you can now also share a specific app with them. For example, during a video conversation with a friend, you can share the Samsung Notes app with them and plan your next trip together. At the moment, the apps that you can share during a video call on Google Duo are Google Arts & Culture, Google Maps, Jamboard, Samsung Notes, Samsung Gallery, and YouTube.
Use Expert RAW to make better photos
You can use the Expert RAW app to edit your photos, transforming them, as Samsung said, 'into magazine-worthy masterpieces'. With Expert RAW, you can also edit videos, and you have a 'comprehensive suite of in-camera editing tools to edit your photos and videos the way you would like. Expert RAW also gives you control over the camera's sensitivity to light in order to really take photos like a pro.
Although the Expert RAW app could be quite useful in creating the greatest photos possible, sadly you will need a specific Galaxy phone to use it. The Expert RAW app is currently limited only to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 series. In April, the app will be available on the Galaxy Z Fold3, and later this year, Samsung will release the app for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Fold2.
Use "Object Eraser" to remove unwanted objects from your photos
With the new Object Eraser feature, you can remove any objects that have no place in your perfect photo. You can also remove shadows or reflections from your pictures, and you should know that only one of these two effects can be applied to a single photo. Something that you have to keep in mind, though, is that the "Erase shadows" and "Erase reflections" options are only available on the Galaxy S10 series and later, so if you have an older phone and receive the One UI 4.1 update, you may not have these options.
Use a streamlined photo sharing experience
When you update your phone to One UI 4.1, you will also receive a 'more simplified and streamlined photo sharing experience.' When you tap the "share" button to share a photo with a friend, the phone will improve the image for sharing. It will automatically alert you if it finds an improvement that could be made, and if you want to improve the photo, it will do so. Such an improvement could be to crop out an unwanted section or to adjust the tilt of the photo that you want to share.
In case you want to send multiple photos or files to your friend, you can also use "Quick Share." According to Samsung, this new feature will allow you to instantly send multiple files at once and 'transfer anything with ease.'
Use a Grammarly-powered keyboard to type with no mistakes
Have you ever been in a situation when you were not sure how to write something, and you had to google it? Well, to make your life easier, Samsung and Grammarly teamed up, and after you install the new One UI 4.1 update, you will be able to write more confidently. In addition to spell and grammar checking, Grammarly will also give you suggestions that should help you improve your writing skills. In addition, according to Samsung, eligible users can try the premium version of Grammarly, Grammarly Premium, for free for 90 days.
Which devices will receive the One UI 4.1 update?
The first devices that will receive the One UI 4.1 update are the Galaxy S21 series and the Tab S7 FE. Some Galaxy A series devices will also be among the first to receive the update, though Samsung did not specify which models.
Later on, the next devices that will receive the One UI 4.1 update are:
- The Galaxy S20 series
- The Galaxy Z Fold series
- The Galaxy Z Flip series
- The Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra, Note10+ 5G, Note10+
- The Galaxy S10 series
- Some phones from the Galaxy A series, though Samsung again doesn't specify which phones
- The Tab S series
