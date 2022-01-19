Notification Center

Samsung Android Software updates

The Galaxy S10 Android 12 update released for U.S. carrier models

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The Galaxy S10 Android 12 update released for U.S. carrier models
Those of you rocking T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T Galaxy S10 series models will be happy to hear that Samsung has started releasing the Android 12 update for their handsets on U.S. carriers, after launching the Galaxy S10 software update in Europe and Asia.

The Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10 Android 12 update is now rolling for the Xfinity Mobile models under the G97xUSQU6HULD software version disguise, and other carriers will soon follow. 

Besides the full set of new Android 12 and One UI 4 features, the Galaxy S10 models will also get the freshest Android security patch from January 2022. Samsung is getting better at timely version updates with each passing Android version, as it's now January, and the Galaxy S10 models were third in line to get Android 12, after the S20 series

U.S. carrier models used to take much longer to receive the newest Android version, too, but Samsung is now bringing hope to users of its 2019 flagships that they can squeeze more life out of their S10 model before taking the plunge to the Galaxy S22.


