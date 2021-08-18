Notifications
Samsung Android

Samsung's new entry-level smartphone costs just $155

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung's new entry-level smartphone costs just $155
Samsung is bringing yet another cheap handset to India, the Galaxy A03s. The emerging market is getting some of the cheapest Android smartphones, many of them being exclusively available in India.

We believe the Galaxy A03s is one those devices, although we don’t rule out the possibility of having this available in other countries under a different name and, possible, with changed specs. Currently, Samsung Galaxy A03s sells in India for as low as INR 11,499 ($155), but there’s also a slightly more expensive model that costs INR 12,499 ($170)/

The Galaxy A03s comes in three different colors – black, blue, and white, and two variations based on the amount of memory: 3/32GB and 4/64GB. Those who order the phone early will get an INR 2,000 ($25) discount.

Specs-wise, the Galaxy A03s is hardly impressive, even for a budget-friendly smartphone. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 6.5-inch Infinity V HD+ display. There’s also a triple-camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP) on the back and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.

Samsung Galaxy A03s runs Android 11 right out of the box and is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is probably the only other selling point apart from the price.

