Samsung’s new entry-level smartphone costs just $155

Samsung's new entry-level smartphone costs just $1550
We believe the Galaxy A03s is one those devices, although we don’t rule out the possibility of having this available in other countries under a different name and, possible, with changed specs. Currently, Samsung Galaxy A03s sells in India for as low as INR 11,499 ($155), but there’s also a slightly more expensive model that costs INR 12,499 ($170)/
Specs-wise, the Galaxy A03s is hardly impressive, even for a budget-friendly smartphone. The device is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a 6.5-inch Infinity V HD+ display. There’s also a triple-camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP) on the back and a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper in the front.
Samsung Galaxy A03s runs Android 11 right out of the box and is powered by a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which is probably the only other selling point apart from the price.