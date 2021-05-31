$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
May 31, 2021, 1:19 PM
Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked
Samsung is churning out new Galaxy A series smartphones like there's no tomorrow. The most recent addition to the company's portfolio of entry-level and mid-range Galaxy devices is likely to be the Galaxy A03s, the obvious sequel to the last year's Galaxy A02s.

We don't know when the smartphone will be officially introduced, but we do have something better to share with our readers. Key specs of the upcoming smartphone, along with several renders based on the phone's design, have just been published by the folks at 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks.

The main differences between the Galaxy A02s and the upcoming Galaxy A03s, at least when it comes to design, are the addition of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port rather than the micro USB port included with the former. Apart from these obvious changes, the phones seem mostly identical.


As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A03s is expected to sport a large 6.5-inch display and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), a 3.5mm audio jack, and, as mentioned earlier, a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.

No details about the chipset powering the phone have been leaked yet, but we're sure that will happen very soon now that much of the other specs emerged online.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Brace yourselves, a flood of OLED Apple iPads is coming... eventually
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
The iPhone's more restricted take on customization feels liberating
Google embarrasses Sharedr, blocks third-party sharesheet apps starting with Android 12
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google embarrasses Sharedr, blocks third-party sharesheet apps starting with Android 12
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at record high discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+ are on sale at record high discounts
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
by Peter Kostadinov,  5
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly kicks off production of iPhone 13 Pro's 120Hz display
Popular stories
All you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 5G family may have just been leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
These apps drain your battery the most and take up all of your storage
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad leaks Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
With less than two weeks until the WWDC reveal, unknown tipster tweets new features for iOS 15
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless