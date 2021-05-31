Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked
We don't know when the smartphone will be officially introduced, but we do have something better to share with our readers. Key specs of the upcoming smartphone, along with several renders based on the phone's design, have just been published by the folks at 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks.
As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A03s is expected to sport a large 6.5-inch display and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), a 3.5mm audio jack, and, as mentioned earlier, a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.
No details about the chipset powering the phone have been leaked yet, but we're sure that will happen very soon now that much of the other specs emerged online.