Samsung Galaxy A03s renders and key specs leaked





As far as the specs go, the Galaxy A03s is expected to sport a large 6.5-inch display and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone will feature a triple-camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), a 3.5mm audio jack, and, as mentioned earlier, a fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port.



No details about the chipset powering the phone have been leaked yet, but we're sure that will happen very soon now that much of the other specs emerged online.