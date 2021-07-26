Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones

Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones4
In a new blog post, TM Roh says that the third-generation Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip devices will be unveiled on August 11 at the South Korean titan's next Unpacked event. The post unsurprisingly hasn't revealed the specifics, but it talks about new multitasking capabilities and better durability.
Rumors indicate that the device will also be compatible with the S Pen Pro that was announced earlier this year.
Galaxy Note series may never return
TM Roh has reiterated that the company is not going to release a Galaxy Note phone this year and has also hinted that it's gone for good by saying that the company plans to bring popular Note features to more Samsung devices.
Curiously missing is the mention of Fold 3's alleged 4MP under-display camera, but that might be because Samsung wants to keep a few surprises. The UDC and S Pen support could make the Fold 3 the best phone of 2021.
Elsewhere in the blog entry, Samsung's mobile boss talks about its collaborations with other industry giants like Google and Microsoft. The company has been working with Google to enrich the foldable experience and we also get to read about the new unified wearable platform which will run on Samsung's next watches.
