Samsung Android

Samsung may launch a "Note Pack" case for storing S Pen Fold Edition

Anam Hamid
By
4
Samsung will launch a "Note Pack" case for storing S Pen Fold Edition
More details are trickling in regarding Samsung's next foldable flagship, the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Yesterday, a South Korean source and two industry insiders suggested that the phone's under-display camera will be nowhere near as good as conventional front shooters, which was to be expected, given that it's a new tech. And now, leaker Ishan Agarwal has got some scoop on the handset's stylus.

Per the tipster, Samsung will release the S Pen Fold Edition for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The tweet is thin on specifics, but this could be the Active Electrostatic (AES)-based stylus a December report had talked about. To cut things short, the device is rumored to use a different technology than the Galaxy Note series' Electro-Magnetic Resonance (EMR) digitizer technology because it has a folding screen.

According to a recent report, the S Pen Pro which was announced in January alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra will also be compatible with the Z Fold 3.
 
Unlike Galaxy Note phones, the Fold 3 is not expected to have a stylus slot and Agarwal claims Samsung will release a Note Pack case for storing the digital pen. Aramid Standing Cover and leather and silicon cases will also be available.

Silicon and transparent cases will apparently be released for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 with rings and straps as add ons.

Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen might cost £50.39


The Galaxy S21 Ultra was Samsung's first non-Note phone to offer stylus support but the S Pen that the company made specifically for the handset was sold separately for $40. It appears that the Z Fold 3 will also not ship with a stylus and you will have to shell out additional money up to £50.39 ($69.28) to get the S Pen Fold Edition.

The phone itself will seemingly cost between $1,599 and $1,699 in the US. It will be announced on August 11.

