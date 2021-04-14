Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But before deciding to wait for the likes of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or Tab S7 Lite 5G , cash-strapped slate buyers may want to take a look at the factory refurbished and reconditioned devices sold by Woot today only at pretty much unbeatable prices.





We're talking as little as $89.99 and as "much" as $299.99, and although the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't have any high-end models (new or old) on sale here, its selection is quite extensive.









Of course, the $269.99 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a lower-res and lower-quality 10.4-inch display compared to the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED-touting Tab S5e. The older mid-ranger is also thinner and lighter while packing the exact same 7,040mAh battery and an additional 2 gigs of RAM in a 128GB storage configuration, which explains the seemingly illogical price difference.













Released in 2020, the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is naturally humbler than both its Tab S-series cousins, packing a relatively modest Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB memory count while costing $169.99 and $199.99 with 32 and 64 gigs of internal storage space respectively.





What's truly bizarre is the $179.99 price tag of an outdated Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from 2019 with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, especially when its 8-inch sibling is available at a measly 90 bucks in an identical storage/memory variant.





All of these affordable devices are backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty, and if you feel like their quality/price ratio is not quite perfectly suited to your needs, it might be a good idea to browse our list of the best Android tablets around for some great alternatives... at higher prices.



