Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 14, 2021, 5:04 PM
Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices
Encouraged by the unlikely resurgence of the global tablet market amid the coronavirus pandemic that badly hurt the smartphone industry, Samsung is reportedly working on a boatload of new Android-based models, most of which are bound to substantially undercut Apple's hugely popular iPads.

But before deciding to wait for the likes of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or Tab S7 Lite 5G, cash-strapped slate buyers may want to take a look at the factory refurbished and reconditioned devices sold by Woot today only at pretty much unbeatable prices.

We're talking as little as $89.99 and as "much" as $299.99, and although the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't have any high-end models (new or old) on sale here, its selection is quite extensive.

Curiously enough, the 2019-released Galaxy Tab S5e is the one fetching the full aforementioned three Benjamins and not 2020's Tab S6 Lite, which comes with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen included at no extra charge.

Of course, the $269.99 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a lower-res and lower-quality 10.4-inch display compared to the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED-touting Tab S5e. The older mid-ranger is also thinner and lighter while packing the exact same 7,040mAh battery and an additional 2 gigs of RAM in a 128GB storage configuration, which explains the seemingly illogical price difference.

Released in 2020, the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is naturally humbler than both its Tab S-series cousins, packing a relatively modest Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB memory count while costing $169.99 and $199.99 with 32 and 64 gigs of internal storage space respectively.

What's truly bizarre is the $179.99 price tag of an outdated Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from 2019 with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, especially when its 8-inch sibling is available at a measly 90 bucks in an identical storage/memory variant.

All of these affordable devices are backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty, and if you feel like their quality/price ratio is not quite perfectly suited to your needs, it might be a good idea to browse our list of the best Android tablets around for some great alternatives... at higher prices.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$350 Samsung $320 eBay $350 Sam'sClub
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9610 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S5e
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e View Full specs
$480 Samsung $314 eBay
  • Display 10.5 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab A7
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 View Full specs
$280 Samsung $273 Amazon $312 eBay
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019) View Full specs

User Score:

9.0
  • Display 10.1 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7 3GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 6150 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) View Full specs
  • Display 8.0 inches 1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

