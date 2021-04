Woot has a huge selection of great Samsung tablets on sale at unbeatable prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





But before deciding to wait for the likes of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite or Tab S7 Lite 5G , cash-strapped slate buyers may want to take a look at the factory refurbished and reconditioned devices sold by Woot today only at pretty much unbeatable prices.





We're talking as little as $89.99 and as "much" as $299.99, and although the Amazon-owned e-tailer doesn't have any high-end models (new or old) on sale here, its selection is quite extensive.





Curiously enough, the 2019-released Galaxy Tab S5e is the one fetching the full aforementioned three Benjamins and not 2020's Tab S6 Lite , which comes with a productivity-enhancing and creativity-encouraging S Pen included at no extra charge.





Of course, the $269.99 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a lower-res and lower-quality 10.4-inch display compared to the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED-touting Tab S5e. The older mid-ranger is also thinner and lighter while packing the exact same 7,040mAh battery and an additional 2 gigs of RAM in a 128GB storage configuration, which explains the seemingly illogical price difference.













Released in 2020, the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is naturally humbler than both its Tab S-series cousins, packing a relatively modest Snapdragon 662 processor and 3GB memory count while costing $169.99 and $199.99 with 32 and 64 gigs of internal storage space respectively.





What's truly bizarre is the $179.99 price tag of an outdated Galaxy Tab A 10.1 from 2019 with 32GB storage and 2GB RAM, especially when its 8-inch sibling is available at a measly 90 bucks in an identical storage/memory variant.





All of these affordable devices are backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty, and if you feel like their quality/price ratio is not quite perfectly suited to your needs, it might be a good idea to browse our list of the best Android tablets around for some great alternatives... at higher prices.





Encouraged by the unlikely resurgence of the global tablet market amid the coronavirus pandemic that badly hurt the smartphone industry, Samsung is reportedly working on a boatload of new Android-based models, most of which are bound to substantially undercut Apple's hugely popular iPads.