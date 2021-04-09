Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung Android Tablets

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite appears on Samsung's website

Anam Hamid
By Anam Hamid
Apr 09, 2021, 11:39 AM
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite appears on Samsung's website
Samsung has started posting support pages for the forthcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, per a new report.

An unannounced product with the model number SM-T225 has shown up on various European websites - including Samsung Russia, Samsung Germany, and Samsung Spain. The model number supposedly belongs to the Tab A7 Lite, a stripped-down version of the already affordable Tab A7.

This suggests that an announcement is around the corner.  The pages have not revealed anything about the slate.

According to previous reports and sightings on regulatory bodies like the FCC and TUV Rheinland, the slate will be fueled by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which will be mated with 3GB of RAM. It will have an 8.4-inches screen and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The rear camera is not expected to have a flash unit. The budget tablet is rumored to retain a headphone jack, which will reportedly sit next to a USB-C port. It has also been seen on a benchmarking website. 


Leaked promotional material suggests the Tab A7 Lite will be unveiled in June. Pricing details are up in the air, but given that the 10.4-inches Galaxy Tab A7 was launched for $230, the new slate will likely be in the sub-$200 territory. 

It will likely be accompanied by a lower-cost version of the Tab S7.

