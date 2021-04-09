Galaxy Tab A7 Lite appears on Samsung's website



This suggests that an announcement is around the corner. The pages have not revealed anything about the slate.



According to According to previous reports and sightings on regulatory bodies like the FCC and TUV Rheinland, the slate will be fueled by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset which will be mated with 3GB of RAM. It will have an 8.4-inches screen and a 5,100mAh battery with support for 15W charging. The rear camera is not expected to have a flash unit. The budget tablet is rumored to retain a headphone jack, which will reportedly sit next to a USB-C port. It has also been seen on a benchmarking website.







Leaked promotional material suggests the Tab A7 Lite will be unveiled in June. Pricing details are up in the air, but given that the 10.4-inches Galaxy Tab A7 was launched for $230, the new slate will likely be in the sub-$200 territory.