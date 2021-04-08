Samsung is delivering one more surprisingly early Android 11 update (with One UI 3.1)
What's perhaps even more impressive is the version of Samsung's proprietary user interface applied on top of Google's latest (stable) OS build for the early 2019-released Galaxy Tab S5e.
While we don't have a specific changelog for the Snapdragon 670-powered 10.5-inch slate to share with you at the moment, we obviously expect little in the way of surprises, either pleasant or not very much so. Unlike the Tab S6 Lite, this e-branded mid-ranger has offered DeX support straight off the bat, so that's one less feature to look forward to here.
Then again, it is important to remember that Samsung originally anticipated this device would barely score Android 11 goodies in July. That's a whopping three months down the line, by which point the world's largest smartphone manufacturer may well be able to complete this rollout for all its eligible handsets and tablets.
At the same time, a few other brands, one of which arguably rivaled Samsung's Android upgrading tempo in previous years, are barely getting started spreading the love around the world.