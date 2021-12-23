RIP: 2021's coolest phones that didn't make it! (And the ones that did)

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Google Pixel Fold





Pixel Fold concept renders, courtesy of LetsGoDigital and Waqar Khan

LG Rollable





The LG Rollable has been shown off for the very first time! https://t.co/9efT3nK49Bpic.twitter.com/BzlyOFQAHq — PhoneArena (@PhoneArena) January 11, 2021





Samsung Galaxy Note 21





Apple AR Glasses





Apple Glass concept by Martin Hajek / iDrop News





Which of these were you most excited about this year?

Shout-out to the unique smartphones that actually did get released in 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3





9.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Good Solid build and feel, stable hinge

Excellent screens in and out

Both displays are 120 Hz

Improved software experience for multitasking

Smooth performance

Good speakers The Bad Folded, the phone is awkwardly thick and tall

S Pen is a separate purchase, which means most will miss out

Still has visible crease

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

8.0 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Good Lower price makes it more accessible

Larger Cover Screen is a huge convenience

120Hz is a big upgrade, makes for much smoother use

Phone feels very fast and nimble

Reassuringly well put together, nothing screaks or squeals The Bad It's hard to unfold it with just one hand

Gets hot easily even with basic tasks

Battery life is average at best

No telephoto zoom cameras

The crease is still there

Oppo Find N





OPPO Find N Display 7.1 inches

1920 x 1792 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)

32 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8GB RAM Storage 256GB, not expandable Battery 4500 mAh OS Android 11

ColorOS 12 UI View full specs





Just a few days go Oppo released its first folding smartphone, which is actually smaller than the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and for a first – quite stylish! Way to go Oppo! Sadly it's currently only been released in China, but we can hope to be able to give it a try soon. Who knows, perhaps Oppo's sister company OnePlus will re-release it worldwide?

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Display 8.3 inches

2688 x 1892 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)

12 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, Battery 4449 mAh OS Android 11

View full specs

Huawei Mate X2

8.8 Huawei Mate X2 The Good The best displays and holding ergonomics on a foldable phone

Greatly improved apps support, including fintech and banking

The best camera kit on a foldable phone

Sturdy build quality and 'barely there' crease

Quality selfies with the main camera set

Hot-swappable dual SIM 5G

Very good stereo audio and call quality

Very fast 30-minute charging

Record low screen reflections make for excellent outdoor visibility The Bad Expensive and hard to get

Some Google apps and services aren't supported natively

