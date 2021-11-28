Galaxy Note production will seemingly end for good next month

If you are still holding out hope that the Samsung Galaxy Note series will return one day, we have bad news. ET News reports that Samsung will end production on the Galaxy Note 20 by the end of the year and the company has no plans to bring out a new model in 2022.





Samsung did not release a Note device this year and positioned Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S21 Ultra as replacements of sorts by making them compatible with the S Pen stylus, which is a hallmark of the Note range.

Galaxy S22 Ultra will be more of a Note 20 successor





Samsung's mobile boss had ignited hopes that the Galaxy Note 20 successor would be released in 2022 but the company's plans appear to have changed now. Per the latest report, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be pitched as a Note replacement. Unlike its predecessor, the phone is rumored to come with a dedicated slot for the stylus and it may also have a Note-inspired design. For a while, there were rumors that the Galaxy S22 Ultra would be sold as the Galaxy Note 22 Ultra, but that is unlikely to happen.





Regardless of the name, the Galaxy S/Note 22 Ultra hybrid is looking promising enough to get a spot among next year's best smartphones





The South Korean company appears to be more focused on its foldable Galaxy Z phones and its efforts have finally started to pay off. The company says that in the US, the Z Fold 3 is thrice as popular as the Fold 2, and 40 times more units of the Z Flip 3 have been sold than the Flip 5G. The company seemingly hopes to sell 13 million Galaxy Z units next year.





This year, it only produced 3.2 million units of last year's Galaxy Note 20. 12.7 million units and 9.7 million units of Note series phones were sold in 2019 and 2020, respectively.





Samsung apparently decided to ax the production of Note phones because it wanted to divert resources to foldable phones. The company wants to optimize the yield of foldable handsets and cut down on costs.





Speaking of which, the Z Fold 4 will allegedly not offer a silo for the S Pen. Separately, Samsung may release a foldable Galaxy Note with no external screen and an S Pen slot down the line, if a patent application is any indication.