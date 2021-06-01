LG just halted smartphone production—forever





Although the company had already begun the lengthy process of dissolving that sector of its business, it still had previous contracts to fulfill with various carriers, so it could not simply stop everything in its tracks. The last of those orders was fulfilled on the last day of May, according to Asiae.co.kr as well as a report from LG.





Although LG smartphone production is now officially a thing of the past, LG devices are still on the market (many at very affordable prices) and LG has promised to give all premium phones from 2019 or later a solid three years of software updates. So if you're game to get yourself one, or already own a recent LG phone, the shutdown definitely shouldn't prevent you from having an enjoyable experience for the next solid while.





The shutdown of the whole smartphone business is expected to be fully complete by July 31st, according to LG reports.





The Vietnam factory that housed it—a central facility in LG's multisectoral business—will be staying under the same company name. However, production lines will be accommodating home appliance production from that date onwards (and former smartphone production employees will not lose their jobs, and continue working there).





It remains to be seen which competing smartphone company, such as Apple or Samsung , will inherit LG's phone market share once it disappears completely—a market share that was estimated at a not-insignificant 10% in 2021 in the U.S. alone (albeit more in other markets).