Verizon's "Project Ironman" reportedly features 5G Motorola AR glasses

Castano said, "Motorola is leading the way with new premium experiences based on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, bringing to market one of the first Snapdragon 8 smartphones via the edge
family and a first-of-its-kind 5G wearable." Just the other day we told you that the candidate for the chip, at least from the Motorola camp, could be the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.
The Moto Edge 30 Ultra (which will reportedly be known as the Moto Edge X30 in China), is expected to carry top-shelf specs and premium quality. But wait, did Castano also tease Motorola's intention to deliver 5G AR smartglasses? Thanks to the miracle of instant "read-play," we can check out the last part of his statement in slow motion
.
"...and a first-of-its-kind 5G wearable." Well as it turns out, on Wednesday tipster Evan Blass
focused his spotlight on Verizon's "Project Ironman" which apparently includes a Lenovo (Motorola's corporate parent) AR headset with a touchpad-sporting neckband designed by Motorola in conjunction with the nation's largest wireless carrier.
Castano added that Motorola's next Edge flagship phone will be introduced in a few days which might spread some more sunlight on this entire project including "Project Ironman."