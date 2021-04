LG Rollable and LG V70 production versions appear days after LG calls it quits

The first image is the real LG Rainbow (V70) The second image is a FAKE RENDER CREATED FOR FUN by a Korean user in a local community. And the specs in the third image is also an IMPOSSIBLE SPEC CREATED WITH IMAGINATION. The real spec is way lower than this. pic.twitter.com/T0zYUEiM1J

In the second tweet we see the LG Rainbow, a.k.a. the LG V70. The device shares the same design language with the previously released LG Velvet - a mostly flat glass back with sloping sides and an in-line camera arrangement. One notable difference, however, is that the camera modules are bigger, suggesting that the camera hardware inside the phone could have been much more capable. And that's no surprise - the enthusiast-oriented LG V series has always been equipped with top-notch hardware specs. Alas, there is no trustworthy information about the V70's specs, and we might never know more than we know now.