Redesigned iPad mini 6 leaks with iPad Air-like design, USB-C, much more

The iPad mini 6 is basically a really small iPad Air 4

Other changes include a switch to USB-C from Lightning, which is particularly interesting because Apple has so far reserved the more advanced, universal port for its iPad Pro lineup. The speakers are said to have been improved as well. Prosser’s source says the audio experience is now “crazy nice,” although as of the time of writing no specific details had been shared.



Lastly, it’s worth pointing out that the larger display doesn’t compromise the compact size of the tablet. Today's leak says the iPad mini 6 measures in at 206.3mm x 137.8mm x 6.1mm, only slightly bigger than the iPad mini 5 (203.2 x 134.8 x 6.1 mm).

Is Apple planning a smaller Apple Pencil for the iPad mini 6?





Just like the iPad mini (2019) , the upcoming iPad mini 6 will support the Apple Pencil stylus as standard. However, the Silicon Valley-based giant is said to be working on a redesigned version that's smaller than the Apple Pencil 2.





Prosser speculates that the new version could be the updated Apple Pencil 3 that leaked several times earlier this year. Scaling the current stylus against the leaked photos of the new one, it's clear that Apple is working on something smaller.





What's unclear is whether that's a special Apple Pencil designed specifically for the iPad mini 6, or a next-generation version that'll simply succeed the Apple Pencil 2 and work with the same iPad models. Either way, it shouldn't be too long until Apple clarifies things.

Apple iPad mini 6 announcement, release date, and colors

The iPad mini 6 is expected to debut this fall alongside the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 . Apple hasn't confirmed the date of its next event, but history would suggest that it'll take place on Tuesday, September 7.

If that's indeed the case, customers can expect to get their hands on the iPad mini 6 as soon as Friday, September 17. That's only an educated guess, though, and the possibility of a delay can't be ruled out at such an early stage.

There's no word on the price at the moment, but today's leak did shed some light on Apple's color plans — the iPad mini 6 will reportedly be available in Silver, Space Gray/Graphite, and Gold.



