The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off and sells with a nice $49.99 freebie at the official store

As flip phone fans may know, the latest Motorola Razr series should be launched on April 24 — today! Don't want to wait for the brand's latest flip options? Well, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is available with a solid $200 discount at the official store, giving you plenty of value for money.

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off!

$799 99
$999 99
$200 off (20%)
Motorola's latest sale lets you get the Motorola Razr+ (2024) for $200 off its original price. On top of that sweet discount, you get a free strap case that matches your chosen colorway ($49.99 value). The official store has awesome trade-in bonuses as well, helping you get your flip phone at an even cheaper price.
Buy at Motorola

If you're a Motorola phone fan, you may know this flip phone has been cheaper in the past. For instance, Amazon briefly offered it for $420 off in select colors, and it's been offered for $300 off on other occasions.

That said, the official store sweetens its current Razr+ (2024) deal with a matching strap case ($49.99 value) and awesome trade-in bonuses. Trading in a Moto G Power 5G (2024) in good working condition, for example, can help you save an extra $130 on the flip handset.

This device is expecting its successor imminently, but it's still a pretty solid flip option. For one thing, it features a large 4-inch display with superb brightness levels and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The main display is just as lovely, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting the same 165Hz max refresh rate.

In terms of performance, this Motorola phone doesn't quite match the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, delivering a smooth and enjoyable daily experience. That said, the Z Flip 6 is a clear winner on that front.

As for its camera, the Android handset is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2X lens and takes photos with excellent detail, natural colors, and great exposure. As you can see via the photo samples in our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review, it also boasts top-notch portrait performance.

Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an excellent pick for flip phone fans. It might not be cheaper than ever right now, but it's a pretty exciting choice at $200 off. Get yours at the official store and receive a $49.99 strap case free of charge!
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
