The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off and sells with a nice $49.99 freebie at the official store
As flip phone fans may know, the latest Motorola Razr series should be launched on April 24 — today! Don't want to wait for the brand's latest flip options? Well, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is available with a solid $200 discount at the official store, giving you plenty of value for money.
If you're a Motorola phone fan, you may know this flip phone has been cheaper in the past. For instance, Amazon briefly offered it for $420 off in select colors, and it's been offered for $300 off on other occasions.
This device is expecting its successor imminently, but it's still a pretty solid flip option. For one thing, it features a large 4-inch display with superb brightness levels and a buttery-smooth 165Hz refresh rate. The main display is just as lovely, measuring 6.9 inches and supporting the same 165Hz max refresh rate.
As for its camera, the Android handset is equipped with a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP 2X lens and takes photos with excellent detail, natural colors, and great exposure. As you can see via the photo samples in our Motorola Razr+ (2024) review, it also boasts top-notch portrait performance.
Overall, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is an excellent pick for flip phone fans. It might not be cheaper than ever right now, but it's a pretty exciting choice at $200 off. Get yours at the official store and receive a $49.99 strap case free of charge!
That said, the official store sweetens its current Razr+ (2024) deal with a matching strap case ($49.99 value) and awesome trade-in bonuses. Trading in a Moto G Power 5G (2024) in good working condition, for example, can help you save an extra $130 on the flip handset.
In terms of performance, this Motorola phone doesn't quite match the Galaxy Z Flip 6. It features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, delivering a smooth and enjoyable daily experience. That said, the Z Flip 6 is a clear winner on that front.
24 Apr, 2025The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $200 off and sells with a nice $49.99 freebie at the official store
