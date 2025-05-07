Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Motorola kicks off Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with an exclusive 1TB upgrade deal

A person holds the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) folded, showcasing its bright and large external display.
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be an exciting option for flip phone fans, but Motorola's latest Razr Ultra (2025) takes things up a notch. Pre-orders for this ultra-chic, extra-smart handset have just kicked off at the official store, and early buyers can take advantage of a pretty sweet deal on the 1TB version.

Yep, the Razr Ultra (2025) has a 1TB version, which you can now buy for $1,299.99 instead of the usual $1,499.99. While far from budget-friendly, this Android phone packs excellent battery life, fast charging speeds, brilliant displays, and multiple Moto AI features. You can pre-order the 16/1TB version exclusively at the Motorola Store, and shipping is expected to launch on May 19.

Razr Ultra: pre-order with a free storage upgrade!

$1299 99
$1499 99
$200 off (13%)
Celebrate Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with this exclusive Motorola.com deal on the 1TB version of the high-class flip phone! For a limited time, you can save $200 on the 1TB model, allowing you to buy it at the price of the 512GB model. With trade-ins, you can save even more on this Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered flip king.
Pre-order at Motorola

There's a lot to like about the new Motorola flip king besides the massive onboard storage, too! First up, it features two excellent displays: a 4-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch main display. Both support a 165Hz refresh rate plus HDR10+ and use vivid LTPO AMOLED panels.

As we've mentioned in our Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review, the phone's external display is much more user-friendly than the Z Flip 6's. For instance, it lets you easily add apps and games without jumping through hoops — most users should appreciate this.

On top of that, the Motorola phone boasts superb horsepower thanks to the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our performance tests and offers a premium daily experience.

As mentioned, you get some AI features onboard the Razr Ultra (2025), too. For example, the phone offers Catch Me Up, which creates summaries of your notifications; Remember This, Magic Canvas, and more.

What about its camera? The high-end flip phone boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 50 MP selfie sensor and captures good-looking images with vibrant colors and mostly adequate exposure. In some scenarios, we found it lifts shadows a bit too much, but it still delivers quality photos. Rounding out this Ultra package is a 4,700 mAh battery with 68W charging support.

If there's any downside to this excellent flip phone (besides the high asking price), it's undoubtedly the short software support. The Razr Ultra (2025) will only receive three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security patches.

Recommended Stories
If you don't find this a major drawback, we definitely suggest checking out Motorola's exclusive pre-order deal. At $200 off, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage is way more exciting.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
