Motorola kicks off Razr Ultra (2025) pre-orders with an exclusive 1TB upgrade deal
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 may be an exciting option for flip phone fans, but Motorola's latest Razr Ultra (2025) takes things up a notch. Pre-orders for this ultra-chic, extra-smart handset have just kicked off at the official store, and early buyers can take advantage of a pretty sweet deal on the 1TB version.
There's a lot to like about the new Motorola flip king besides the massive onboard storage, too! First up, it features two excellent displays: a 4-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch main display. Both support a 165Hz refresh rate plus HDR10+ and use vivid LTPO AMOLED panels.
On top of that, the Motorola phone boasts superb horsepower thanks to the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. It leaves the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in our performance tests and offers a premium daily experience.
As mentioned, you get some AI features onboard the Razr Ultra (2025), too. For example, the phone offers Catch Me Up, which creates summaries of your notifications; Remember This, Magic Canvas, and more.
What about its camera? The high-end flip phone boasts a 50 MP main camera and a 50 MP ultra-wide lens, plus a 50 MP selfie sensor and captures good-looking images with vibrant colors and mostly adequate exposure. In some scenarios, we found it lifts shadows a bit too much, but it still delivers quality photos. Rounding out this Ultra package is a 4,700 mAh battery with 68W charging support.
If you don't find this a major drawback, we definitely suggest checking out Motorola's exclusive pre-order deal. At $200 off, the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) with 1TB of storage is way more exciting.
Yep, the Razr Ultra (2025) has a 1TB version, which you can now buy for $1,299.99 instead of the usual $1,499.99. While far from budget-friendly, this Android phone packs excellent battery life, fast charging speeds, brilliant displays, and multiple Moto AI features. You can pre-order the 16/1TB version exclusively at the Motorola Store, and shipping is expected to launch on May 19.
As we've mentioned in our Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) review, the phone's external display is much more user-friendly than the Z Flip 6's. For instance, it lets you easily add apps and games without jumping through hoops — most users should appreciate this.
If there's any downside to this excellent flip phone (besides the high asking price), it's undoubtedly the short software support. The Razr Ultra (2025) will only receive three years of major OS upgrades and four years of security patches.
