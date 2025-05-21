Save a massive $200 on the Motorola Razr (2024) at the official store

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
A person holds the Motorola Razr (2024) folded in their hand, showcasing the iconic Motorola logo.
It's been some time since we saw the Motorola Razr (2024) at a properly discounted price, but the Motorola Store is here to change that! The Koala Gray model is now available for $200 off its $699.99 price, and it arrives with a free matching strap case, saving you an extra $49.99!

Razr (2024): $200 off + $50 gift at Motorola

$499 99
$699 99
$200 off (29%)
The Motorola Razr (2024) in Koala Gray has received a rare $200 discount at the Motorola Store. On top of that, you get a free matching strap case with your smartphone purchase, saving you an extra $49.99. Get this affordable flip phone before the promo disappears!
Buy at Motorola

Razr (2025): Up to $170 off with Razr (2023) trade-in!

$529 99
$699 99
$170 off (24%)
If you're into trade-ins, consider getting the Razr (2025) instead. The handset sells at discounted prices through the official store with trade-ins. A Motorola Razr (2023) trade-in, for example, helps you save up to $170 on the latest non-Plus Razr model.
Buy at Motorola

We haven't seen such serious price cuts in over a month, so now's the ideal time to treat yourself to this stylish flip phone. By the way, Motorola's promo is exclusive: the handset goes for $100 off at Amazon, while Best Buy's latest deal saves you $150.

Not willing to settle for the older Razr? In that case, check out Motorola's Razr (2025) promo with a trade-in. We checked some trade-in values for you: trading in a Razr (2023) in good condition will save you $170 on the latest "vanilla" flip model. If you have a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), you get up to $130 off the Razr (2025). Even a Moto G Play (2024) trade-in is accepted, and if it's damage-free, you'll save $120!

But if you're not a big fan of trade-in offers, just go for the Razr (2024) — it's a perfectly decent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The Android phone has a beautiful 3.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED cover display with excellent colors. The main 6.9-inch touchscreen is even better — an LTPO panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Display quality aside, the Motorola phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, delivering an enjoyable daily experience. This chip is no benchmark winner, though, as you can see from the performance tests in our Motorola Razr (2024) review.

What about camera capabilities? Well, images taken with this Razr model look good, but they're not award-winning. The 50MP main camera oversharpens colors a bit too much, while the 13MP ultra-wide lens captures more natural-looking hues.

Overall, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a stylish flip phone with good overall performance, which makes it absolutely irresistible at this $200 price cut. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save on the Koala Gray model.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
