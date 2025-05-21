Save a massive $200 on the Motorola Razr (2024) at the official store
The Motorola Razr (2024) is $200 off in this color and comes with a $50 freebie at the official store.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's been some time since we saw the Motorola Razr (2024) at a properly discounted price, but the Motorola Store is here to change that! The Koala Gray model is now available for $200 off its $699.99 price, and it arrives with a free matching strap case, saving you an extra $49.99!
We haven't seen such serious price cuts in over a month, so now's the ideal time to treat yourself to this stylish flip phone. By the way, Motorola's promo is exclusive: the handset goes for $100 off at Amazon, while Best Buy's latest deal saves you $150.
Display quality aside, the Motorola phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X, delivering an enjoyable daily experience. This chip is no benchmark winner, though, as you can see from the performance tests in our Motorola Razr (2024) review.
What about camera capabilities? Well, images taken with this Razr model look good, but they're not award-winning. The 50MP main camera oversharpens colors a bit too much, while the 13MP ultra-wide lens captures more natural-looking hues.
Overall, the Motorola Razr (2024) is a stylish flip phone with good overall performance, which makes it absolutely irresistible at this $200 price cut. Get yours at the Motorola Store and save on the Koala Gray model.
Not willing to settle for the older Razr? In that case, check out Motorola's Razr (2025) promo with a trade-in. We checked some trade-in values for you: trading in a Razr (2023) in good condition will save you $170 on the latest "vanilla" flip model. If you have a Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), you get up to $130 off the Razr (2025). Even a Moto G Play (2024) trade-in is accepted, and if it's damage-free, you'll save $120!
But if you're not a big fan of trade-in offers, just go for the Razr (2024) — it's a perfectly decent choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The Android phone has a beautiful 3.6-inch 90Hz AMOLED cover display with excellent colors. The main 6.9-inch touchscreen is even better — an LTPO panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate.
