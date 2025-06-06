Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

The clock is ticking on this exclusive Razr Ultra (2025) deal at Motorola

Motorola has been offering an exclusive Razr Ultra (2025) deal you won't want to miss—and time is running out to claim it.

Rumors may be swirling around Samsung's upcoming Z Flip 7, but the recent Razr Ultra (2025) continues to steal the spotlight with Motorola's exclusive free storage upgrade! Not sure what we're talking about? Well, since pre-orders went live, the official store has been helping users save $200 on the massive 1TB model, selling it at the price of the 512GB variant.

Razr Ultra (2025), 1TB: $200 off at Motorola

$1299
$1499
$200 off (13%)
Amazingly, Motorola still sells its Razr Ultra (2025) for $200 off its original price in the form of a free storage upgrade on the 1TB model. The bargain might expire any minute, though, and there's just one color option left in stock: PANTONE Rio Red. Act fast and save before it's too late.
Buy at Motorola

We thought this deal would expire after open sales began. It didn't, and guess what else? It's been nearly a month, and this amazing sale is still available! However, the clock may finally be running out, as there's just one colorway remaining in stock.

By the way, you can easily get even better savings for Motorola's ultimate flip phone. All you have to do is provide an eligible trade-in (the official store is offering quite generous trade-in discounts right now.)

What's not to like about the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)? It has everything you could possibly need in a flip phone: insanely stylish design, beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, and an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover screen.

But the list doesn't end there! The main 7-inch OLED display supports a gimmicky 165Hz refresh rate (so does the external panel, by the way) and reaches impressive brightness levels. Although you get gorgeous visuals and responsiveness, we measured the display leans toward the cooler tone. Check out our Razr Ultra (2025) review's display measurements for more insights.

Featuring a 50MP main and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, this Android phone is also quite capable in the camera department. Photos tend to have a warmer hue but not so much that they look awkwardly unnatural, and you get excellent detail.

On top of everything else, the Motorola handset packs Moto AI features like Catch Me Up, Remember This, and Magic Canvas. With quick notification summaries, voice recordings with AI overviews, and more, it optimizes and improves your daily experience.

As you can see for yourself, the Razr Ultra is a solid contender for the best flip phone crown. If you still haven't claimed your free storage upgrade on the 1TB model, we suggest you hurry up. After all, with just one color option remaining in stock, this exclusive Motorola Store deal might expire any minute.
