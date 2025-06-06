The clock is ticking on this exclusive Razr Ultra (2025) deal at Motorola
Motorola has been offering an exclusive Razr Ultra (2025) deal you won't want to miss—and time is running out to claim it.
Rumors may be swirling around Samsung's upcoming Z Flip 7, but the recent Razr Ultra (2025) continues to steal the spotlight with Motorola's exclusive free storage upgrade! Not sure what we're talking about? Well, since pre-orders went live, the official store has been helping users save $200 on the massive 1TB model, selling it at the price of the 512GB variant.
We thought this deal would expire after open sales began. It didn't, and guess what else? It's been nearly a month, and this amazing sale is still available! However, the clock may finally be running out, as there's just one colorway remaining in stock.
What's not to like about the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)? It has everything you could possibly need in a flip phone: insanely stylish design, beastly Snapdragon 8 Elite performance, and an edge-to-edge 4-inch cover screen.
Featuring a 50MP main and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, this Android phone is also quite capable in the camera department. Photos tend to have a warmer hue but not so much that they look awkwardly unnatural, and you get excellent detail.
On top of everything else, the Motorola handset packs Moto AI features like Catch Me Up, Remember This, and Magic Canvas. With quick notification summaries, voice recordings with AI overviews, and more, it optimizes and improves your daily experience.
As you can see for yourself, the Razr Ultra is a solid contender for the best flip phone crown. If you still haven't claimed your free storage upgrade on the 1TB model, we suggest you hurry up. After all, with just one color option remaining in stock, this exclusive Motorola Store deal might expire any minute.
By the way, you can easily get even better savings for Motorola's ultimate flip phone. All you have to do is provide an eligible trade-in (the official store is offering quite generous trade-in discounts right now.)
But the list doesn't end there! The main 7-inch OLED display supports a gimmicky 165Hz refresh rate (so does the external panel, by the way) and reaches impressive brightness levels. Although you get gorgeous visuals and responsiveness, we measured the display leans toward the cooler tone. Check out our Razr Ultra (2025) review's display measurements for more insights.
