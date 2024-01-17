Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Vote now: What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra feature?

The wait is finally over! After the usual pile of leaks and rumors, Samsung finally unveiled its latest and greatest smartphone series, the Galaxy S24. Without a shadow of a doubt, the model that catches most attention is the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It's also the only one in the portfolio that features a hardware upgrade in its camera system, namely the 50MP presiscope zoom lens, delivering 5x optical magnification and up to 10x combined zoom (through sensor cropping).

Another novelty is the titanium frame of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It seems that Samsung has hopped on the exotic material train, following Apple and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The use of titanium brings questionable benefits, and most of them could be achieved using different grades of stainless steel or aluminum, but it's the next buzzword in the industry.

There's a new type of Corning Gorilla Glass on top of the display, and it's called Armor. It's the most scratch-resistant glass to date on a smartphone, and it also battles glare. The other buzzword that trumps titanium is AI.

After the inception of ChatGPT and its worldwide adoption, the world seems to have gone crazy. Every big company tries to develop its own generative system, and Samsung is no exception. Galaxy AI is onboard the S24 Ultra and takes care of many things for you, from live translation of those annoying phone calls from foreigners to transcribing, smart searching, generating summaries from notes, and many more.

There's the new Snapdragon chipset, a flatter design, new colors, and, in my humble opinion, one of the best features: seven years of OS updates. This probably comes as a reaction to what Google did with its Pixel 8 lineup, but no matter the reason, it's good for everybody.

So, which one is your favorite? The new design? The 50MP periscope zoom camera? All the AI features? The longer support? Vote in our poll and, as always, share your thoughts in the comment section below.

What's your favorite Galaxy S24 Ultra feature?

Vote View Result


