Vote now: Do you prefer texting or calling for communication?



It's the same for calling. People do like to talk, and maybe it's not generation-dependent. There might be some pattern tied to the way of life and the ever-growing stream of information we get every second, though.



Back in the day, when the internet was a slow affair that required a desktop PC and a landline, calling someone to tell them you needed so-and-so was much easier. Nowadays, when you're on several social platforms simultaneously, making a 10-minute call could be a waste of time and energy.



Then there are people who use calls for work, as it's a better way to communicate with clients and much more personal. Another angle is the real-time aspect of the communication. Some people are shy or can't operate under pressure. When you call someone, you need to act fast and more or less improvise.



Texting, on the other hand, gives you time to prepare, structure your thoughts, detach yourself, and eliminate many potential pitfalls—the trembling of your voice, sudden blockages, etc.



So, it's not black and white. We've decided to do a quick poll on the subject and see what your preferred way of communicating is when using a smartphone.



Do you like to hear the voice of the person you're speaking with, or do you prefer to convey your message in text form? One is more personal, the other could be much more structured, and you also have time to organize your thoughts.

Do you prefer texting or calling for communication? Texting Calling I don't have a preference... Other (leave a comment) Texting 60% Calling 40% I don't have a preference... 0% Other (leave a comment) 0%





Here's an interesting topic for discussion that would separate the old from the young, the weak from the strong… I'm joking, of course. Even since the first mobile phone was invented (or pretty soon after that), texting has been available, and it's not something trademarked by Gen Z.